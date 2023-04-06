Scottie Scheffler’s Wife: All About Meredith & Their Relationship

Scottie Scheffler is a professional golfer from Dallas, TX

He is defending his Masters title in 2023

The sports star married wife, Meredith Scheffler, in 2020

Scottie Scheffler was crowned winner of the 2022 Masters and he appears ready to take home the trophy again just one year later. The Texas native will be the first player since Tiger Woods to successfully defend his Masters title if he ends up with the iconic green jacket, of which he loves to show off on his Instagram, where he called last year’s win a “dream come true.”

At last year’s tournament, his wife, Meredith Scheffler, helped him celebrate by jumping into his arms for a kiss after the victory. Meredith has always been a huge supporter for Scottie, so it’s no surprise that she was excitedly by his side on the big day. Scottie even revealed that Meredith was the one who was able to calm him down when he was anxious before the final day of the 2022 tournament. Learn more about Meredith below.

How Did Scottie Scheffler Meet His Wife?

Scottie and Meredith met when they were in high school. They both attended Highland Park High School in Texas and started dating. During college, the two attended rival universities — Scottie went to University of Texas, while Meredith attended the University of Texas A&M. Despite being separated for a few years, though, the two stayed together and made the relationship work. Her Instagram is private at this time.

When Did Scottie Scheffler Get Married?

Scottie proposed to Meredith in June 2020 and they got married just six months later in December 2020. The lovebirds has a Christmas-themed wedding at Arlington Hall in Dallas, Texas. They were together for six years when they tied the knot.

What Does Meredith Scheffler Do?

Aside from being Scottie’s biggest fan, Meredith also helps run an event planning business. Her LinkedIn reveals that she’s the ‘Co-Founder and Vice President’ of the company, With Purpose. Meredith’s job requires her to coordinate and host fundraising events in Texas. Meredith graduated from Texas A&M in 2018 with and Honor’s Degree in Communications and a Business Minor.

Meredith Spent 2 Years In Zambia

After graduating college, Meredith took part in a two-year internship program in Zambia. However, she and Scottie were able to maintain their relationship through long distance and he proposed shortly after she returned home from the trip.