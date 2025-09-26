How to Watch 2025 Ryder Cup: See Channel, Schedule, Streaming Options

Image Credit: Getty Images

The 2025 Ryder Cup is here, and golf fans around the globe are ready for one of the sport’s most electric events. Team USA and Team Europe will face off once again, bringing together the world’s best players for three days of drama, pressure-packed putts, and national pride. This year’s tournament heads to New York. Whether you’re planning to tune in on TV or stream every match online, here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Ryder Cup live.

Where Is the Ryder Cup 2025 Taking Place?

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. Known for its challenging design and passionate crowds, the Long Island course will host the event for the very first time.

When Does the Ryder Cup 2025 Start?

The action begins on Friday, September 26, 2025, and runs through Sunday, September 28, 2025. The opening foursome matches tee off at 7:10 a.m. ET on Friday morning, kicking off three full days of world-class golf.

What Channel Is the Ryder Cup On?

In the U.S., fans can catch the Ryder Cup on USA Network and NBC, with additional coverage on the Golf Channel. Day one is set to air on USA Network, while NBC takes over for the weekend. International coverage will vary, with Sky Sports broadcasting in the UK and other outlets airing across Europe.

How Can I Stream the Ryder Cup Online?

Streaming options are plentiful for golf fans. In the U.S., live coverage will be available on Peacock, along with featured matches on the Ryder Cup’s official website, app, and YouTube channel. NBC Sports App will also stream coverage during the weekend.

International viewers can stream via platforms like Sky Go in the UK.

It is almost time … the Friday foursomes @rydercup are set 🇺🇸🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/zEibH7cJpP — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 25, 2025

Who Is Playing in the Ryder Cup 2025?

The United States team, captained by Keegan Bradley, features stars like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa, and Xander Schauffele. The European squad, led by Luke Donald, includes top players such as Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood, and rookie Rasmus Højgaard. Europe will look to defend the Cup after their 2023 victory, needing 14 points to retain it, while the U.S. must score 14.5 points to win it back.