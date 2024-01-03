Ryan Gosling & Eva Mendes’ Kids: All About Their 2 Daughters

Ryan Gosling, 43, is heading into award season with some impressive nominations under his belt! The first of many includes a Golden Globe Award nomination for his work in Barbie. The Hollywood heartthrob is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role alongside five other actors. Although he was only nominated for one Golden Globe in 2024, Greta Gerwig‘s Barbie has been nominated for nearly 10 awards, including those for the individual actors.

Aside from playing Ken in the record-breaking film, Ryan is also a devoted life partner to actress Eva Mendes, 49. Eva and her leading man have been romantically linked since 2011, which happened to be one year before their film, The Place Beyond the Pines, premiered. Ahead of the Golden Globe Awards on January 7, 2024, below is everything to know about the couple’s two children!

Esmeralda

In 2014, Eva gave birth to their first daughter, Esmeralda. The couple are very private about their relationship and their daughters — so much so that the actress does not allow photos of her kiddos on social media. In May of 2023, Ryan opened up about finding out Eva was pregnant with their first child.

During an interview with GQ, the 43-year-old admitted that he wasn’t thinking of having children until his partner became pregnant. “Eva said she was pregnant,” Ryan told the mag last year. “I would never want to go back, you know? I’m glad I didn’t have control over my destiny in that way, because it was so much better than I ever had dreamed for myself.”

He went on to explain that in the film, The Place Beyond the Pines, he and the brunette beauty were “pretending” to be a family and he wanted that to become a reality. “I mean, it’s true that I wasn’t thinking about kids before I met her, but after I met Eva, I realized that I just didn’t want to have kids without her,” the proud father-of-two continued. “And there were moments on The Place Beyond the Pines where we were pretending to be a family, and I didn’t really want it to be pretend anymore. I realized that this would be a life I would be really lucky to have.”

Amada

Two years later, in 2016, Eva gave birth to her second daughter with Ryan. Their daughter, Amada, completed their sweet family and officially made the lovebirds a family of four. The Hitch star kept her pregnancy a secret until the final months and gave birth to her second daughter in April of that year, per PEOPLE.

In March 2020, Eva replied to a fan’s comment via Instagram and admitted that she would not be sharing photos of her daughters or her “man” in honor of her privacy. “As far as Ryan, I’ll only post flashbacks of things that are already ‘out there’ (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that). MY man and kids are private,” Eva penned in the since-deleted post. “That’s important to me so thanks for getting that. Have a beautiful day. Sending so much love!”

What Have Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Have Said About Parenthood

Although Ryan and his partner are private about their love life and their family, they have opened up about parenting together here and there. During an interview with the Daily Mail in November 2022, Eva shared what it is like to parent with the La La Land actor. “I’m sure just because we have our own, like we’re our own person and then we come with our own strengths and stuff, but we’re pretty much on the same terms, on like how we parent, so it’s pretty cool,” she said at the time. “I know someone earlier said, ‘Who’s good cop? Who’s bad cop?’ I’m like, there is none. I have never thought of it that way.”

In October 2021, Ryan opened up once more to GQ and revealed what it was like to be quarantined with his family in 2020. “Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot,” he said at the time. “So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers.” Most recently, Eva and Ryan sparked marriage rumors after she called him her “husband” in 2022.