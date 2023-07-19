‘Barbie’ Director Greta Gerwig Welcomes Baby #2’ In Surprise Announcement: He’s My ‘Little Schmoo’

Greta Gerwig, 39, is now a mother of two! The Barbie director recently sat down for an interview with Elle UK and announced the happy news that she and her partner Noah Baumbach welcomed their second child, a son, together. “He’s a little Schmoo,” she told the outlet “I don’t know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that’s very much his energy. He’s a wise little baby.”

She also mentioned how she’s been getting very little sleep, as new parents do, since he’s arrived, but it has more to do with her wanting to “look at” him rather than him not sleeping through the night. “The little guy is sleeping through the night. But I’m still doing that thing where I wake up, every hour to 90 minutes, and just hover,” she shared. “You just keep wanting to look at that baby. So I’m slightly in a twilight state.”

View Related Gallery Stars Wearing Barbie Pink Outfits: Heidi Klum, Pam Anderson & More In The Trend With Valentine's Day approaching, it's time to start considering your date night outfits for Feb. 14. One way to get a super flirty look is by going with sassy pink ensembles which could have been plucked straight from a Barbie doll's closet. From bubble gum to fuchsia, stars like Kim Kardashian, Kelly Rowland, and more are packing the punch in sades of pink! These A-listers have proven the hue is not just for little girls, as they've rocked the bright, bold color to perfection on the red carpet, pavement, and beyond. Here, Kim rocks head to toe pink while out with her daughter while J-LO dressed like a true New Yorker in all black but then added a punch of pink with a bold jacket. All of these women and more have rocked the color to perfection. Want more celebrity-style inspiration? See more stars looking gorgeous in pink by scrolling through the gallery. Margot Robbie 'Barbie' film photocall, London, UK - 12 Jul 2023

Greta’s new baby news comes after she first announced she was pregnant during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in Dec. “I am with child,” she said at the time before the audience cheered with delight. She went on to tell host Jimmy Fallon that she was originally going to announce the news at a previous event, but “nobody cared” when she wore an outfit that revealed her growing baby bump.

“I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared,” she lightheartedly recalled. “It didn’t get reported on.”

“Turns out nobody’s paying attention,” she jokingly added. “No, we are paying attention,” Jimmy replied. “We’re so happy for you!”

In addition to their new bundle of joy, Greta and Noah are the parents of their four-year-old son Harold. When Jimmy asked how the tot reacted to learning he was becoming a big brother, the doting mom said it was “hard to know” at the time. “It’s hard to know what a 3-year-old makes of things that aren’t existent yet in front of him,” she said. “He’s beautifully sophisticated in some ways and then in other ways, he asks, ‘What language do they speak in New Jersey?'”