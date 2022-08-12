Russell Wilson’s Parents: Everything To Know About His Mom & Dad

Russell Wilson, 33, was born on November 29, 1988, in Cincinnati, Ohio to both Harrison Wilson III, and Tammy T. Wilson. The athlete is currently a football quarterback for the Denver Broncos in the NFL, and he’s been married to Ciara, 36, since 2016. Football and being athletic runs in the Wilson family, as both his father and grandfather also played the sport. Keep reading to learn more about his parents.

Harrison Wilson III

Harrison III was Russell’s father, who sadly passed away on June 9, 2010. The father of the football star battled with diabetes for many years and it ultimately led to his death, Sportskeeda reported. During his younger years, Harrison also was a star athlete. He played both football and baseball at Dartmouth University, according to the outlet. Russell’s dad is also credited for starting the first Black fraternity at the university.

In football, Harrison played the position of a wide receiver. When it came to baseball, he played the position of an infielder. The athletic genes clearly run strong in the Wilson family! Harrison was set to try out for the NFL when his football career was cut short due to his acceptance into the University of Virginia Law School in 1977. He graduated three years later in 1980 and had a successful career as an attorney for many years.

On the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, Russell shared a sweet tribute to his dad on Instagram. He captioned the photo of the two of them, “10 years ago. We lost you. However, HEAVEN gained you. June 9, 2010. Dad, I miss you everyday. You were and still are one of my greatest inspirations. You helped instill Perspective, Vision & Belief in me. 3 things necessary for not only success but overcoming. Jesus blessed me with an amazing Dad in you and I will forever cherish my time with you.”

“If I could have one wish in the world, it would simply be to able to go on a ride with you again and jam out to Earth, Wind, & Fire “Devotion” again.

Love you! See you again one day,” Russell concluded.

Tammy T. Wilson

Russell has a seemingly close relationship with his mother, Tammy T. Wilson, 62. He often shares cute family snapshots that include his mom on his Instagram. Tammy works as a legal nurse consultant, according to Sportskeeda. Not much is known about Tammy, as her personal life is kept mostly private.

She does have a public Instagram account, however, which Russell often tags on his page. Tammy’s Instagram bio says, “Believer in Jesus, John 3:16, 1 John 4:7-19; Acts 3:26, Goals – Surrender, Faith, Love, Serve, Forgive, Worship, Hope, Trust, Exhort, Share.” She has just over 361 followers as of this writing. Much of her content revolves around her Christian faith and her grandkids.

Tammy also had two other children, who are Russell’s siblings. Russell’s sister Anna Wilson, is a professional basketball player. His brother Harrison Wilson, IV, played football and baseball at the University of Richmond. Harrison IV now works for a medical device manufacturer in Chicago, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.