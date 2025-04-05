Russell Brand’s Political Party Affiliation: What Does He Believe?

Image Credit: Getty Images

For years, actor and comedian Russell Brand has advocated for certain political policies. But his beliefs are making headlines once again amid Brand’s criminal charges in London. In April 2025, the London Metropolitan Police announced that Brand was being charged with rape, sexual assault and indecent assault in connection to incidents that allegedly occurred between 1999 and 2005. Per multiple outlets, Brand’s court appearance has been set for May 2, 2025.

Below, read on to learn what Brand’s political beliefs are.

Is Russell Brand in a Political Party?

Brand is not a part of either the Democrat or Republican Party primarily because he’s not a U.S. citizen. He did, however, attend the Republican National Convention in 2024 and invited a few Republicans onto his show Rumble, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Eric Trump.

According to The Guardian, Brand previously said he didn’t consider himself political.

“I have never voted,” Brand said. “Like most, people I am utterly disenchanted by politics. Like most, people I regard politicians as frauds and liars and the current political system as nothing more than a bureaucratic means for furthering the augmentation and advantages of economic elites.”

Russell Brand shares new video after being charged by police with rape and sexual assault: “I was a fool before I lived in the light of the lord. I was a drug addict, a sex addict and an imbecile. But I was never a rapist.”

pic.twitter.com/nGUJx8TH8s — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2025

Russell Brand’s Political Beliefs

In 2009, Brand joined several other celebrities in a letter with the Hoping Foundation condemning the violence in Gaza by Israel, according to The Independent.

Over the years, the comedian has made controversial jokes that sparked backlash, including one about Nazis in 2013 at an event.

Throughout the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, Brand’s public statements seemingly took a turn away from left-wing beliefs toward right-wing opinions. After being accused of promoting COVID conspiracy theories, Brand criticized the media.

In 2024, Brand was reportedly paid nearly $70,000 to perform a comedy set for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s campaign, then he endorsed RFK for president.

“The good news is that I am endorsing you,” the comedian said that year, before adding, “I mean I can’t vote. Obviously, I’m English. I’m unable to vote. But I think we’re probably going to require actual American people to get up and vote for you.”

Is Russell Brand Married?

Yes, Brand is married to his wife, Laura Brand. The couple have been married since 2017. Prior to that, Brand was married to ex-wife Katy Perry.

Does Russell Brand Have Kids?

Yes, Brand is a father of three children, all of whom he shares with his wife.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.