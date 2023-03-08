Russell Brand’s Kids: Everything To Know About His Daughters, Mabel & Peggy Brand

Russell Brand rose to fame as a stand-up comedian.

He was briefly married to pop superstar Katy Perry.

Russell is now the father of two young daughters.

Russell Brand is a famed comedian, actor, and author in his own right with an impressive career. The English born, shaggy-haired actor landed on the map with his hilarious roles in late 2000s films including Get Him to the Greek, Arthur, and Forgetting Sarah Marshall. But what really gave him staying power in the public consciousness was his passionate romance and one year marriage to “Fireworks” singer Katy Perry.

Obviously, the relationship didn’t work out, and after their 2011 split, Russell eventually moved on with former restaurateur Laura Gallacher. They’ve been married since 2017, and they’ve had two children together, both daughters. So who are Peggy and Mabel Brand? Learn all about the kids in the comedian’s life below.

Mabel Brand

Mabel Brand was born to her Scottish blogger mom and actor dad in November of 2016, and according to E! News at the time, he made the announcement during a stand-up show at Nottingham Playhouse. An audience member told the outlet, “He said he had to get home quickly because his girlfriend just had a baby.”

Though Russell and Laura keep Mabel mostly out of the public eye, we do know she is now thriving at six years old. The comedian strategically shares updates on his life as a dad with his 3.1 million followers on Instagram. In a March 1, 2023 post, he shared a photo of a sweet children’s drawing. “When you are supposed to be looking at tour notes and your daughters give you art,” he captioned the pic.

He also once said that he preferred not to “impose” a gender on Mabel. “I may not even impose a gender upon it, let the child be whatever the hell it is,” he said, per The U.K. Sun.

Peggy Brand

Roughly two years later, in July of 2018, Russell and Laura quietly welcomed their second daughter, Peggy Brand. “Obviously they are over the moon, and Russell will no doubt be gushing about her whenever he next performs stand-up,” a source reportedly said, per The U.K. Sun. “But they did not want to make a big announcement.”

Little Peggy is now four years old. Russell spoke out about being a father during an interview with ITV News (via E! Online) back in 2017. “I think it’s to have something outside of yourself that’s more important than you, other than West Ham United,” he joked, before adding that being a dad is “the most wonderful thing.”