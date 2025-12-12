Who Plays Rose Landry in ‘Heated Rivalry’? Meet ‘Yellowjackets’ Actress Sophie Nélisse

Image Credit: Getty Images for IMDb

Heated Rivalry introduced fans to a brand-new character in season 1, episode 4: Rose Landry (Sophie Nélisse), an actress who meets Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) while working on another movie nearby. Obviously, Rose’s presence is a rift between Shane and his not-yet-official boyfriend, Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) as their relationship takes a different turn. So, who exactly is the real-life actress playing Rose?

If you recognized her from the get-go, that’s because Sophie is famous for playing the teenage version of Shauna in Yellowjackets.

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Sophie here!

Sophie Nélisse Is From Windsor, Ontario

Like most of the Heated Rivalry cast, Sophie is Canadian! She was born in Windsor, Ontario, and she chose to live at home in Montreal for half the year while taking the other six months to work on Yellowjackets.

Sophie Nélisse’s Mom Became Her Talent Manager

After her family moved to Montreal when she was 4, Sophie’s mom quit her job as a teacher to become her manager.

Sophie Has a Sister, Who Is Also an Actress

Sophie’s little sister is Isabelle Nélisse, who is only a few years younger than the eldest Nélisse sibling. Isabelle has appeared in Mama, Wait Till Helen Comes and The Tale, just to name a few.

Sophie Nélisse Plays Shauna in Yellowjackets

As previously noted, Sophie’s major TV role right now is playing teenage Shauna, the seemingly reticent yet domineering Antler Queen of the soccer team-turned cannibalist survivors, whose personal choices from the past catch up to her in her adult life.

Sophie’s job as an actress in Yellowjackets is a tough one, but, despite the character’s controversial actions, she keeps defending her. During an interview with Elle in April 2025, the Canadian actress pointed out that Shauna clearly has a “sense of darkness” in her, but it’s justifiable because of her mundane life at home.

“I don’t think her nature is to be cruel, but I definitely do think that there’s a sense of darkness within her,” Sophie explained. “There’s something that’s so dull about her life before the wilderness — and probably what will be her life after the wilderness — and I think she feels a lack of inspiration. It’s not necessarily that she loves to be mean or hurtful, but it’s what makes her feel alive. Transgressing those rules of society and normalcy is what makes her feel alive. I don’t think her intent is ever to be harmful, but rather just to feel something again.”

Sophie Nélisse Has Won Multiple Performance Awards

Sophie has multiple accolades under her belt, including the 2013 Spotlight Award from the Hollywood Film Awards for her performance in The Book Thief.