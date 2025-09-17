Robert Redford’s Grandchildren: Meet the Late ‘Sting’ Actor’s 7 Grandkids

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Redford died in September 2025 when he was 89, but his legacy will continue with his family. The late Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star is survived by his adult children and grandchildren — many of whom publicly paid tribute to their late grandfather.

Hollywood Life has compiled facts about each of Robert’s grandkids below.

How Many Kids Does Robert Redford Have?

Robert had four children in total with his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen: Scott, David James, Shauna and Amy Redford. Their first child, Scott, died when he was just 2 1/2 months old from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS): when a baby, usually within the first year of birth, suddenly dies.

David James, who also went by James Redford, died in 2020 from bile duct cancer. He was 58. By the end of his life, Robert’s daughters, Shauna and Amy, were his only surviving children.

How Many Grandchildren Does Robert Redford Have?

Robert has seven grandchildren in total.

Mica Schlosser

Robert’s daughter Shauna and her husband, Eric Schlosser, welcomed their first child, daughter Anna Michaela “Mica” Redford Schlosser, in January 1991. Mica later pursued extensive academia by studying history from Vermont’s Middlebury College. She then earned a master’s degree in history from the University of Oxford and a master’s degree in design from Central St. Martins.

Conor Schlosser

Conor is Shauna and Eric’s son, and he was born in July 1992, per The New York Times. He later graduated 2015 from Colby College in Maine, where Robert gave the commencement address, per the Sun Journal. From 2021 to the present, Conor has worked as a New York City producer for the RadicalMedia studio, and he once worked at the Sundance Institute, according to his LinkedIn.

Dylan Redford

Dylan is James and Kyle Redford’s first child. He was born in October 1991, and was diagnosed with dyslexia when he was in the third grade, per the Marin Independent Journal. In 2012, his late father, James, directed The Big Picture, a documentary that featured Dylan’s time applying to college.

In 2015, Dylan graduated from Middlebury College with a degree in studio art. Following in Robert’s footsteps, Dylan became a filmmaker and now lives in California.

Dylan persuaded his late grandfather to join the cast of Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. In a 2020 interview with the Associated Press, Robert said his grandson “broached the idea to me in California.”

“When they put the idea forward, I said, ‘That sounds like a really interesting idea. Go do it, and I’ll play whatever role you want me to play,'” Robert said, adding, And they said, ‘Okay, you be the voice of the dolphin.’ At least I’m not a whale.”

Lena Hart Redford

Lena is the youngest child of James and Kyle. Born in November 1995, she attended Vassar College in New York, studying media and graduating in 2018. Per her Instagram account, Lena is an artist and a filmmaker, like her late grandfather. Lena’s short film Dear Maria premiered at the Borscht Film Festival in Miami.

Eden August

Eden is the eldest daughter of Amy Redford and her ex-husband, Matt August. Eden was born in 2008, and most of her life has been kept away from the public eye.

Amy Redford’s Other Two Kids

Amy welcomed her other two daughters, twins, with her ex, Matt, in 2010. During a 2016 interview with Her magazine, Amy gushed over her three daughters.

“I have three girls, and my husband and I are seeing the world through their eyes,” Amy said at the time. “It has also been my lighthouse. I had a heartbreak over a project recently and I was explaining it to my 7-year-old [Eden], and she grabbed my face and said, ‘Mom! Never give up!’ I owe that to her, and my other two.”