Robert Duvall Dies: Celebrities Pay Tribute to the Late ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ & ‘Godfather’ Star

Robert Duvall was, is and always will be hailed as one of the greatest actors of all time. His death struck a chord in Hollywood, as many of his former co-stars, friends and admirers paid tribute to the late To Kill a Mockingbird star.

It was Duvall’s wife, Luciana Duvall, who broke the news of his passing. She wrote a statement on Facebook, confirming that he died on February 15.

“Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” her post read. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Read some of the celebrity tributes for Duvall below.

Adam Sandler

Funny as hell. Strong as hell. One of the greatest actors we ever had. Such a great man to talk to and laugh with. Loved him so much. We all did. So many movies to choose from that were legendary. Watch them when you can. Sending his wife Luciana and all his family and friends our condolences.

Al Pacino

“It was an honor to have worked with Robert Duvall,” Duvall’s The Godfather co-star Al Pacino wrote in a statement to The Associated Press. “He was a born actor as they say, his connection with it, his understanding and his phenomenal gift will always be remembered. I will miss him.”

Francis Ford Coppola

“What a blow to learn of the loss of Robert Duvall,” Francis Ford Coppola, the director of The Godfather, wrote on Instagram. “Such a great actor and such an essential part of American Zoetrope from its beginning: The Rain People, The Conversation, The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, THX 1138, Assassination Tango.”

Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro, who co-starred with Duvall in The Godfather Part II and True Confessions, told The Associated Press in a statement, “God bless Bobby. I hope I can live till I’m 95. May he Rest in Peace.”

Viola Davis

Viola Davis wrote a statement on Instagram, which read, “I had the honor of working alongside you in Widows. I was in awe. I’ve always been in awe of your towering portrayals of men who were both quiet and dominating in their humanness. You were a giant… an icon… Apocalypse Now, The Godfather, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tender Mercies, The Apostle, Lonesome Dove… etc… Greatness never dies. It stays… as a gift. Rest well, sir. Your name will be spoken… May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.”