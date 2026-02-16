Did Robert Duvall Have Kids? All About the Late Actor’s Family

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Duvall was considered one of the greatest actors of all time, thanks to his stellar performances in films like Apocalypse Now and The Godfather. But his personal life also took center stage because he was married four times in his life. Since his marriages made headlines over the years, many are wondering if Robert is survived by any kids.

Unfortunately, Robert died at the age of 95 on February 15, 2026. His cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Below, learn about Robert’s family, and find out if he is survived by any children.

How Many Times Was Robert Duvall Married?

Robert was married four times in his life. His first marriage was to Barbara Brent from 1964 to 1981. In 1982, Robert wed his second wife, Gail Youngs. They divorced in 1986. His third marriage was to Sharon Brophy from 1991 to 1995.

In 2005, Robert married the love of his life, Luciana Pedraza.

Who Is Robert Duvall’s Current Wife?

Robert’s widowed wife is Luciana, who broke the news of his death in a February 2026 Facebook post.

“Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” Luciana wrote. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court. For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Did Robert Duvall Ever Have Kids?

No, Robert did not ever have children of his own. He joked about the thought of having kids in a 2007 issue of Details magazine, by quipping, “I guess I’m shooting blanks.”

“(I’ve tried) with a lot of different women, in and out of marriage,” Robert said at the time. “I thought of adoption, but (my wife and I) haven’t yet.”