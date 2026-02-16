Robert Duvall’s Wife Luciana Pedraza: Everything to Know About Their Love & His 3 Previous Marriages

Robert Duvall was a highly acclaimed American actor and filmmaker with a prolific career spanning over six decades. Born on January 5, 1931, in San Diego, California, Duvall’s talent and dedication to his craft have earned him widespread recognition and numerous accolades. Unfortunately, he died on February 15, 2026, at the age of 95, his wife, Luciana Pedraza, confirmed via Facebook.

“Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” Luciana wrote. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything.”

Robert is known for his versatile performances in a wide range of roles, excelling in both leading and supporting parts. Duvall’s breakthrough came in the 1962 film To Kill a Mockingbird, but he achieved iconic status with his unforgettable portrayal of Tom Hagen in The Godfather series, as well as his take on Lt. Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now. Throughout his career, Duvall garnered critical praise and won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for his role in Tender Mercies. He will always be admired for his ability to immerse himself in characters, bringing authenticity and depth to every role he takes on. Beyond acting, Robert had an incredibly fulfilling personal life. Throughout his life, Robert was married four times; he never had any children. He was wed to Barbara Benjamin from 1961 to 1981, to Gail Youngs from 1982 to 1986, and to Sharon Brophy from 1991 to 1995. He married his fourth wife, Luciana, in 2005, and they remain together today. Keep reading to find out more about his leading ladies, below. Barbara Benjamin Duvall met his first wife, Barbara, a former announcer and dancer on The Jackie Gleason Show, during the shooting of To Kill a Mockingbird. The New York native, born on August 10, 1936 had also appeared in Guys and Dolls (1955) and The Courtship of Eddie’s Father (1963) using the name Barbara Brent, per IMDB. Barbara had two daughters from a previous marriage, Nancy and Suzan. She would go on to divorce Duvall in 1975. The actress died on September 18, 2019 in New York City.

Gail Youngs

Following his divorce from Barbara, Duvall married his second wife, Gail, in 1982. The New York actress, born October 8, 1952, appeared with her husband in Tender Mercies, which earned Duvall an Academy Award for Best Actor. sShe also appeared in The Stone Boy (1984), Hunter (1984) and Cop Rock (1990), per her IMDB. However, their marriage faced challenges and eventually ended in divorce in 1986. Again, details about their relationship remain largely undisclosed. Gail does not appear to have a social media account at this time.

Sharon Brophy

Duvall was married to dancer Sharon in 1991 to 1995. The actor reportedly met Brophy when she was a cast member of the “Tango Argentino” troupe, and she subsequently became his tango teacher. NOe much else is known about Sharon as she keeps a low profile, and she does not appear to have a social media account at this time.

Luciana Pedraza

Duvall’s current wife is Luciana, an Argentine actress and filmmaker. They first met in 1996 when Duvall was in Argentina filming The Seven Percent Solution. Despite a significant age difference, with Duvall being nearly four decades older than Pedraza, the couple developed a deep connection that transcended cultural and linguistic barriers.

Duvall and Pedraza eventually got married in 2004. Luciana, born in Buenos Aires on January 7, 1972, was a successful actress in her own right before transitioning to directing, per IMDB. Their relationship has been visibly different from Duvall’s previous marriages, as they are often seen together at events and red carpets, displaying genuine affection and support for each other.

Their shared passion for the arts has undoubtedly played a role in their strong bond. As a couple, they attended film festivals, charity events, and have even collaborated on a few film projects. Duvall also credited Luciana with rekindling his love for acting and filmmaking, inspiring him to continue pursuing his passions.