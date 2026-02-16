Robert Duvall’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the ‘Godfather’ Actor Die?

Robert Duvall, the Hollywood veteran known for his roles in Apocalypse Now, The Godfather and more, died on February 15, 2026, his wife, Luciana Duvall, announced via Facebook. As the film industry mourns the loss, fans are also wondering what caused the late actor’s death and what happened in his final days.

“Yesterday, we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” Duvall’s wife wrote in her Facebook post on February 16, 2026. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort. To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.”

She continued, “For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind.”

Below, get updates on Robert’s cause of death and what we know so far about his final days.

How Old Was Robert Duvall When He Died?

Duvall was 95 years old when he died on February 15, 2026.

How Did Robert Duvall Die? Cause of Death Updates

Duvall’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Robert Duvall’s Movies & TV Shows

Duvall is remembered for some of the most highly respected films in cinematic history, of which are The Godfather, The Godfather Part II, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation, The Great Santini, The Apostle, A Civil Action, Days of Thunder, The Judge, Crazy Heart, Get Low, Jack Reacher and Hustle.

The late Academy Award winner won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Tender Mercies.

On TV, Duvall was best known for his roles in shows such as The Defenders and Playhouse 90.

Did Robert Duvall Have Any Health Issues Before He Died?

It’s unclear if Duvall was battling any major health issues toward the end of his life. In fact, he prioritized his well-being in his advanced years, Duvall said in 2021 on People (The TV Show!).

“Love the most? I don’t know if I love any of it, but day to day with my wonderful wife,” Duvall said at the time. “She takes care of me, and I have good friends and try to work out and keep in some kind of shape.”