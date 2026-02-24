Robert Carradine’s Cause of Death: Updates on How the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Actor Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert Carradine, best known in recent years for playing Lizzie’s dad, Sam McGuire, on Lizzie McGuire, died on February 23, 2026, at the age of 71. As fans and his former co-stars mourn Robert’s death, many wondered what caused it since he had no known health issues.

Hilary Duff, who played Robert’s on-screen daughter in Lizzie McGuire, wrote a heartfelt Instagram tribute, noting that his death “hurts” her.

“It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” the “Mature” artist wrote. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him.”

It was Robert’s older brother, Keith Carradine, who broke the news that day. In his public statement, Keith reflected on Robert’s struggle with Bipolar Disorder.

Below, learn what happened to Robert and how he died.

What Was Robert ‘Bobby’ Carradine’s Cause of Death?

According to his brother, Keith, Robert died by suicide.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” Keith’s statement read, per Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.”

Robert Carradine’s Health & Struggle With Bipolar Disorder

Robert’s struggle with Bipolar Disorder wasn’t made public until his death. Keith indicated in his statement that their family hopes the late Revenge of the Nerds star’s “journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness.”

“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” Keith continued. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).