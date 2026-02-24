Who Was Robert Carradine? 5 Things About the ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Dad Actor After His Death

Image Credit: MediaPunch via Getty Images

Robert Carradine is being mourned by his friends, former co-stars and family in the wake of his untimely death. The late 71-year-old, who famously played the dad character, Sam McGuire, on the Disney Channel’s Lizzie McGuire series, died by suicide, his older brother, Keith Carradine, announced.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother, Robert Carradine, has passed away,” Keith’s statement read, according to Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon of light to everyone around him.”

Hollywood Life has rounded up five facts to know about Robert below.

Robert Carradine Came From a Family of Actors

Robert is part of the well-known Carradine family, which has a long line of notable actors. His older brother, Keith, has starred in the series Deadwood, Dexter, Fargo, The Big Bang Theory and Madam Secretary.

Additionally, Robert’s daughter Ever Carradine followed through with the family business by being an actress. Robert shared Ever with Susan Snyder.

Robert Carradine Played the Dad Character in Lizzie McGuire

For modern audiences, Robert was recognized for playing Sam McGuire in Lizzie McGuire, starring Hilary Duff in the titular role. She paid tribute to her late on-screen dad after news of his death broke in February 2026.

“It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” Hilary captioned an Instagram post at the time. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family, and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him.”

Robert Carradine Got His Start in Movies & TV Shows in the 1970s

Robert had been a working actor since the early 1970s. His earliest roles were in The Cowboys, Mean Streets, Bonanza, Kung Fu and several others.

Robert Carradine Lived With Bipolar Disorder

Robert had been living with Bipolar Disorder for two decades, his older brother, Keith, said in February 2026, upon announcing the news of Robert’s death.

“We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder,” Keith’s statement read. “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time, we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Keith added that the Carradine family wants “people to know [about Robert’s illness], and there is no shame in it.

Robert Carradine Died by Suicide

Unfortunately, Robert died by suicide. After Keith announced his younger brother’s death, he wrote in his statement that Robert’s Bipolar Disorder “got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul.”

“He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day,” Keith continued. “We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).