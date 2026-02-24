‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Then & Now: See Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg & More

Image Credit: The Everett Collection/AP

Lizzie McGuire premiered on January 12, 2001, and the world hasn’t been the same since. The Disney Channel series became a huge hit and made Hilary Duff a massive star. The thing about Lizzie was that she was so relatable for children and teens at the time. The show followed the ups and downs of the adorable middle schooler, who also had a larger-than-life animated alter ego.

The show was such a sensation that it spawned the 2003 movie, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Lizzie and her friends went on a school trip to Italy, where Lizzie discovered she had a doppelganger, who also happened to be an Italian pop star. “What Dreams Are Made Of,” the song Lizzie performed at the end of the movie, remains a classic to this day, and Hilary even performed the track live for the first time in early 2026.

Hilary and most of her castmates were set to return for a revival of the series on Disney+ that would follow Lizzie in her 30s as she lives her life in New York. After behind-the-scenes drama, the departure of series creator Terri Minsky, and Hilary asking for the show to be moved to Hulu. Hilary announced in December 2020 that the revival was no longer happening. “I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” she said in her message. No matter what, we’ll always have Lizzie McGuire. Find out where the whole cast is today.

Hilary Duff

The titular role of Lizzie McGuire in the Disney Channel series was undoubtedly Hilary Duff’s breakout role. She starred in both seasons of the show and reprised her role in the 2003 film, The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Hilary starred in a number of films after becoming one of Hollywood’s most popular rising stars. She appeared in Cadet Kelly, Agent Cody Banks, Cheaper By The Dozen, A Cinderella Story, and more.

Hilary also recurred during the third season of Gossip Girl as Olivia Burke. Her most notable post-Lizzie McGuire role has been playing Kelsey in the hit TVLand series Younger. Hilary is currently filming the show’s seventh season in New York City. Regarding her music career, she’s released several studio albums, and she made a major comeback in late 2025 upon the release of her single “Mature.”

The actress dated singers Aaron Carter and Joel Madden when she was a teenager. She married NHL player Mike Comrie in 2010. They have a son, Luca, who was born in 2012. They split in 2014, and their divorce was finalized in 2016. She began dating singer Matthew Koma in early 2017, and they got married.

Adam Lamberg

Adam Lamberg played the beloved and whip-smart David “Gordo” Gordon. Like many of his Lizzie McGuire co-stars, he reprised his iconic role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Following the end of the Disney Channel show in 2004, Adam only appeared in two more films. His last role was playing Reggie in the 2008 film Beautiful Loser.

Adam left acting behind and went on to graduate from UC Berkley with a bachelor’s degree in Geography, according to Bustle. He attended Baruch College in New York City as well and earned an MPA. As of 2014, he was working as a developmental associate at the Irish Arts Center in New York City.

He was set to return to the role that made him famous. Adam was going to play Gordo once again in the Lizzie McGuire revival. He was pictured with Hilary on the show’s set before the Disney+ revival was axed.

Lalaine Vergara-Paras

Lalaine Vergara-Paras played Lizzie’s best friend Miranda Sanchez in the Disney Channel series. She was the only main cast member to not have a role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Lalaine couldn’t appear in the film, which was mainly filmed in Italy, due to a scheduling conflict. In the film, Miranda was on vacation with her family.

In addition to Lizzie McGuire, Lalaine also roles in films like Promised Land, Royal Kill, and Easy A. She appeared in 3 episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer in 2003 and the Disney Channel Original Movie You Wish! Her latest role was in the 2020 film Definition Please. She released her only studio album, Inside Story, in 2003.

Jake Thomas

Jake Thomas starred as Matt McGuire, Lizzie’s mischievous little brother. Jake appeared on the show from 2001 to 2004 and reprised his role in The Lizzie McGuire Movie. After Lizzie McGuire, Jake notably starred in several episodes of the Disney Channel series Cory in the House. He has also made appearances in shows like ER, House, NCIS, S.W.A.T., and more.

Jake has since explored roles behind the camera as well. “My work behind the camera ranges from commercial entertainment photography and directing, to screenwriting for film and TV,” Jake wrote on his official website. Jake was set to play Matt McGuire in the Lizzie McGuire revival.

Hallie Todd

Hallie Todd starred as Lizzie’s adorable and supportive mom, Jo McGuire. She played Jo in the Disney Channel series and movie. Her post-Lizzie roles included appearances in shows such as Kim Possible, Malcolm in the Middle, and more. She recently starred in the 2020 film The Last Champion.

Like her fellow Lizzie McGuire, Hallie was going to reprise her role in the revival, which has since been cancelled. Hallie has also written two books: Being Young Actors and Parenting The Young Actor.

Robert Carradine

Robert Carradine starred as Lizzie’s goofball dad, Sam McGuire. After the show and movie, Robert went on to appear in shows like Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Doubt, as well as films like Deep Winter, Nearly Departed, and more. He co-hosted and executive produced the reality series King of the Nerds, inspired by the 1984 movie Revenge of the Nerds, from 2013 to 2015. Like Hallie, Jake, and Hilary, Robert was set to return for the Lizzie McGuire revival that never came to fruition.

Robert was in a terrible car accident, along with his now ex-wife Edith, in 2015. They both survived the crash. The couple became officially divorced in 2019 after a nasty court battle. In court documents obtained by People, Edith claimed that Robert told her that he “deliberately drove into the truck to kill us both.” Robert said he was in a state of “acute psychosis” at the time because Edith allegedly cut off his bipolar medication.

Unfortunately, Robert died by suicide on February 23, 2026. He had been living with Bipolar Disorder for most of his life, his family announced.

Clayton Snyder

Clayton Snyder played Lizzie’s ultimate crush, Ethan Craft, in both the show and film. The role of Ethan was Clayton’s very first acting role. After Lizzie McGuire ended in 2004, Clayton went to college at Pepperdine University and was a member of the water polo team.

He’s appeared in several films and web series over the years. Clayton is a realtor these days, as well as an actor. He married actress Allegra Edwards in October 2020 after meeting at Pepperdine University.

Ashlie Brillault

The role of Kate Sanders, the resident mean girl at Lizzie’s school, was Ashlie Brillault’s onscreen debut. Playing Kate was Ashlie’s first and final acting role. After 2004, Ashlie went on to earn a law degree from the University of Denver. She is currently a criminal defense attorney.