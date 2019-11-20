‘Lizzie McGuire’ Fan Fave Adam Lamberg Returning As Gordo — See His Adorable Pic With Hilary Duff

Gordo and Lizzie McGuire together again! Adam Lamberg is returning as the beloved Gordo and he’s already reunited with onscreen bestie Hilary Duff in one epic cast photo.

The Lizzie McGuire revival is going to be what dreams are made of. Adam Lamberg will reprise the role of David “Gordo” Gordon in the upcoming Disney+ series. He will be a recurring character in the first season. Adam originated the role in the Disney Channel series, which ran form 2001 to 2004. Adam also starred in The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

“Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” star and executive producer Hilary Duff said in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.” Given what we know about Gordo, he’s probably an indie filmmaker living in New York City, right? Let the theories begin! Hilary and Adam reunited on set for an adorable cast photo. It’s like no time has passed!

The new chapter picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City interior designer, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem. With a little help from her old friends and some new ones to come, her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood. Production on the series has already started.

In addition to Adam, the Lizzie McGuire revival also features the returns of Hallie Todd as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, and Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire. The series is expected to premiere in 2020.