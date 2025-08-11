Canceled Disney+ Shows From ‘Lizzie McGuire’ to ‘Goosebumps’

Image Credit: Disney+

It’s been quite a rocky time for entertainment — especially television shows. In 2025 alone, major companies including Paramount Global, NBCUniversal and The Walt Disney Company have canceled multiple TV shows. And with the latest news on Goosebumps, Disney+ fans are frustrated that the company has gutted a handful of their favorite series. Below, Hollywood Life has compiled a list of the most recent Disney+ canceled TV shows so far.

Lizzie McGuire Revival

This one really stung 1990s and 2000s kids. Back in 2019, production on a Lizzie McGuire revival had begun, with original cast members Hilary Duff, Adam Lamberg, Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas reprising their roles as well.

However, after two episodes were filmed, production went on hiatus in early 2020. At the end of the year, Hilary revealed the revival was no longer happening.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life,” Hilary wrote in an Instagram announcement at the time. “She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everything trying to make a reboot work, but sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen. I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020’s made of.”

Cast members and insiders have said that the Lizzie reboot was canceled due to the issues that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic and creative differences with Disney.

Goosebumps

Disney+ canceled Goosebumps after two seasons but producer Sony Pictures Television was planning to shop the show to other platforms, Variety reported. A reason behind its cancelation was not disclosed.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Disney+ canceled The Mysteries Benedict Society in 2023 as part of a cost-cutting initiative because the streamer had lost millions of subscribers at the time, per Deadline.

National Treasure: Edge of History

No clear reason was given for the 2023 cancelation of National Treasure: Edge of History, but with the decrease in subscribers that Disney+ had at the time, viewership was likely impacted.

Big Shot

Similar to The Mysterious Benedict Society, Big Shot was also taken off Disney+ due to the company’s cost-cutting plan after losing millions of subscribers during the first few months of 2023.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Like several other short-lived Disney+ shows, The Might Ducks: Game Changers was taken off the platform in 2023 while The Walt Disney Company attempted to cut costs.