Ricky Hatton Net Worth 2025: How Much Money the Boxer Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ricky Hatton will remain one of the most respected boxers long after his death, which came as a shock to fans in September 2025. The late 46-year-old world champion died at home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, England, and those unfamiliar with Hatton’s legacy were curious to learn more about his legacy, net worth and personal life.

Fellow boxers and others in the sports community paid tribute to Hatton after he died. English promoter Frank Warren called Hatton a “superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring.”

“From making his debut Widnes in 1997 to then go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport,” Warren added in his statement. “My deepest condolences go out to his family at this awful time.”

Below, learn more about Hatton’s career, net worth and legacy.

Who Was Ricky Hatton? A Look Back at His Boxing Career

Nicknamed “The Hitman,” Hatton is one of Britain’s most accomplished boxers. He transitioned into professional boxing in 1997 and quickly built his reputation as a relentless, crowd-pleasing fighter. Hatton rose to popularity in the light-welterweight division and won the WBU title before his career-defining victory in 2005. That night, he defeated Kostya Tszyu, who was then regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters, to take the IBF light-welterweight championship. The victory cemented Hatton as an elite boxer.

What Was Ricky Hatton’s Net Worth?

Hatton had an estimated net worth of $40 million by 2025, per Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Ricky Hatton Die? What Happened Before His Death

Hatton’s cause of death was not immediately disclosed, but it came as a shock to fans and peers in the boxing world. The Greater Manchester Police issued a public statement insisting that Hatton’s death wasn’t considered “suspicious.”

“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man,” the Greater Manchester Police said, according to The Independent. “There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”