Who Was Ricky Hatton? 5 Things to Know About the Late British Boxer

Ricky Hatton, the beloved British boxing legend known as “The Hitman,” has died at the age of 46. The former world champion, who rose to fame in the 2000s with his aggressive style and loyal Manchester fan base, was found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, in September 2025.

The World Boxing Association confirmed the news in a statement: “With deep sadness, the WBA mourns the passing of Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton. A true champion, an indomitable spirit, and a legend of the sport. Your legacy will live on in every fight and in the hearts of boxing fans around the world.”

Although Hatton had retired from the sport in 2012, he revealed in July 2025 that he was preparing for a second comeback, with a fight scheduled for December in Dubai. “I think it’ll be a sensational evening,” he said at the time, expressing his excitement about stepping back into the ring.

As tributes pour in for one of the U.K.’s most iconic fighters, find out more about Hatton below.

He Rose to Fame as a World Champion Boxer

Hatton became one of Britain’s most celebrated boxers in the 2000s, rising through the light-welterweight division to capture multiple world titles. His breakout moment came in 2005 when he defeated Kostya Tszyu to win the IBF light-welterweight title, a victory that cemented his place as a fan favorite. Known for his relentless fighting style and loyal Manchester following, Hatton earned the nickname “The Hitman” and quickly became one of the sport’s biggest draws.

Hatton’s rise also brought him into the ring with two of boxing’s all-time greats: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao. His 2007 clash with Mayweather, billed as “Undefeated,” marked his first professional loss but became one of the most-watched fights of the era. Two years later, in 2009, he faced Pacquiao in Las Vegas, suffering a second-round knockout.

He Was a Father of Three

Hatton was the father of three children: son Campbell, and daughters Millie and Fearne. His eldest, Campbell, followed in his footsteps by launching a professional boxing career of his own before retiring in 2025.

He Battled Mental Health Struggles Outside the Ring

After retiring from boxing in 2012, Hatton was candid about his struggles with depression, substance abuse, and the difficulties of adjusting to life outside the ring. He admitted in interviews that he felt lost without the structure of boxing and turned to alcohol and drugs at various points. “I was coming off the rails with my drinking and that led to drugs. It was like a runaway train,” he told BBC radio in 2016, according to Reuters.

His openness about mental health helped spark wider conversations in the sports world about the challenges athletes face after their careers end.

He Was Honored With a Hall of Fame Induction

In 2024, Hatton’s legacy was recognized with induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, honoring his achievements as a champion and his impact on the sport. Over the course of his career, Hatton compiled a record of 45 wins and 3 losses, with 32 victories by knockout.

Reflecting on his career during his induction speech, Hatton said, “I had some wars, didn’t I?”

What Was Ricky Hatton’s Cause of Death?

Hatton died at the age of 46. No cause of death was immediately disclosed. He was found at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, and authorities stated they were not treating his death as suspicious.