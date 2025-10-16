Ricky Hatton’s Cause of Death: How Did the Boxer Die at 46?

Image Credit: Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Ricky Hatton, the British boxing legend who retired in 2012, died at the age of 46. He was found dead on September 14, 2025, at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, England, and was scheduled to return to the ring for his highly anticipated comeback in Dubai later this year. As fans mourn the loss of the late world champion, many want to know his cause of death since he was gearing up for a December fight against UAE’s Eisa Al Dah. Less than two days before he was found dead, Hatton was sharing Instagram videos from his training.

Peers in the boxing community paid tribute to Hatton after he died. Famous boxing promoter Frank Warren called Hatton a “superbly talented fighter who inspired a generation of young boxers and fans in a way very few had done before due to both his personality and the entertainment he provided in the ring.”

“From making his debut Widnes in 1997 to then go on to win one of the most historic fights in British boxing history against Kostya Tszyu in Manchester, Ricky will rightly go down as one of the modern greats of this sport,” Warren continued in his statement. “My deepest condolences go out to his family at this awful time.”

Below, Hollywood Life has the latest updates on Hatton’s death.

How Did Ricky Hatton Die? His Cause of Death

One month after his death, a coroner’s court heard that Hatton died by suicide. Per ESPN, Senior Coroner for Manchester South, Alison Mutch, said, “The provisional cause of death is given as hanging.”

The day Hatton died, police were gathered around his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, England, to prevent anyone from entering the premises.

Authorities said Hatton’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

“Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45 a.m. today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man,” a statement read from the Greater Manchester Police, per The Independent. “There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

What Was Ricky Hatton’s Net Worth?

By 2025, Hatton grew his fortune to a substantial amount after his retirement. He had an estimated net worth of $40 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Was Ricky Hatton Married?

No, Hatton was never married, but he dated his Dancing on Ice castmate Claire Sweeney in 2024. By the end of the year, the former couple broke up but remained friends.

Hatton’s longest relationship was with former girlfriend Jennifer Dooley from 2005 to 2016.

Did Ricky Hatton Have Children?

Yes, Hatton is survived by his son, Campbell Hatton, whom he shared with an ex-girlfriend named Claire. Campbell was born in 2001.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).