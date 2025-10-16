Inside Ricky Hatton’s Health & Drug Struggles Before His Death

Image Credit: Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Just two months before he was supposed to make his boxing comeback, Ricky Hatton died at 46 years old. Naturally, fans and friends in the sports world were heartbroken and wanted answers regarding his cause of death, which has yet to be confirmed. However, some may recall that Hatton opened up about health struggles during his final years — specifically, with mental health and drugs.

Below, Hollywood Life is breaking down what we know about Hatton’s life before death.

Ricky Hatton’s Mental Health Struggles

In August 2023, Hatton sat down with Daily Mail to discuss the aftermath of his fights against Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, both of which he lost.

“After the Mayweather fight, I started drinking a lot more heavily, and ultimately, I fell out with my parents, and that was difficult for me and I did not care if I lived or died,” Hatton said, before admitting, “I contemplated suicide many, many times. I started thinking of different ways to get through it, and I thought I could drink myself to death.”

Hatton elaborated by confessing he “couldn’t walk down the street” after his defeats because he was “so embarrassed,” adding, “I didn’t want to show my face. I know that seems a bit strong but that’s what was in my mind.”

“I thought everyone was looking at me saying, ‘He told us he was going to beat Mayweather and he didn’t,'” the late world champion explained. “It’s a shame really but was the start of my mental health struggles.”

Hatton was also concerned that his son, Campbell Hatton, could inherit his late father’s struggles.

“There’s a possibility Campbell could experience the same mental health problems as me,” Hatton said. “I have said to Campbell, ‘If there is anything on your mind, come to me.’ I nearly wasn’t here to enjoy the things that I am loving today. Spending time with my grandfather and seeing Campbell turn professional. Seeing my girls turning into the young ladies they are today. I nearly wasn’t here to experience that, as I was suicidal. So, I will hammer him every day asking if he’s OK.”

Ricky Hatton’s Drug Use Before Death

In that same interview with Daily Mail, Hatton pointed to his past drug use in addition to drinking. “So, consequently I got more depressed, and I ended up taking drugs to enable me to drink more, and it was a vicious circle,” he said.

In mid-2018, a video of Hatton’s cocaine usage surfaced, and he entered rehab, according to multiple outlets.

How Did Ricky Hatton Die? His Cause of Death

In September 2025, authorities were called to Hatton’s Hyde, Greater Manchester, England, home, where he was found dead. Greater Manchester Police noted his death was not considered “suspicious” in a public statement.

One month later, a coroner’s court determined that Hatton died by hanging: suicide.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).