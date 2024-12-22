Rickey Henderson’s Kids: The Late Baseball Star’s Children

Image Credit: Toronto Star via Getty Images

Rickey Henderson was a legend on the baseball field, but he was a father and husband first and foremost. The athlete, who played for nine teams including the Oakland Athletics, died at the age of 65 in December 2025. He was days away from his 66th birthday and reportedly died following a battle with pneumonia. Henderson’s wife and children released a statement confirming his death, according to a tweet shared by the A’s.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson,” Pamela Henderson‘s statement read. “A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.”

The statement continued, “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and heartfelt memories from family, friends, and fans — all of which have brought immense comfort. We also extend our sincere gratitude to MLB, the Oakland A’s, and the incredible doctors and nurses at UCSF who cared for Rickey with dedication and compassion. Your prayers and kindness mean more than words can express. In this difficult time, we kindly ask for your respect and privacy as we adjust to life without Rickey, holding on to the legacy he left for all of us. With gratitude, Pamela Henderson and his daughters.”

Learn about Henderson’s family, including his daughters, below.

Is Rickey Henderson Married?

Henderson was married to his wife, Pamela, whom he was with for the rest of his life. They met in high school and wed in 1983.

Rickey Henderson’s Kids

Henderson shared his three daughters, Angela, Alexis and Adrianna, with Pamela. They were present for several noteworthy events honoring Henderson’s legacy, including at the 2006 ribbon cutting at the Rickey Henderson Field at Arroyo Viejo Park in East Oakland, California.

Rickey Henderson’s Net Worth

Henderson had a net worth of $20 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Per the outlet, he made a salary of $44 million throughout his MLB career in addition to another $10 million from endorsements.