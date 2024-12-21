How Did Rickey Henderson Die? MLB Star’s Cause of Death

Image Credit: Getty Images

Rickey Henderson, the renowned baseball player who was mostly recognized for his achievements with the Oakland Athletics, died in December 2024. He was 65 years old — less than one week shy of his 66th birthday. TMZ first broke the news and reported his cause of death was after battling an illness.

After news of Henderson’s death made the rounds on social media, several MLB legends paid tribute to the late athlete. Former New York Mets player Mike Piazza honored Henderson by tweeting, “Rickey Henderson was a dream to hit behind as [a] teammate and a nightmare for a catcher as an opponent. He was one of the most generous, hysterical and gracious human beings..He will be sorely missed..Prayers for his soul and family.”

Former New York Yankees player Dave Winfield shared photos of Henderson via Instagram, writing, “I still cannot believe I’ve lost one of my favorite teammates and great friend Rickey Henderson. Rest in peace.”

Who Was Rickey Henderson?

Henderson was known for his four separate tenures playing for his original team, the Oakland A’s. He played for nine MLB teams in total throughout his career on the field, including the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres and the Boston Red Sox.

The accomplished left fielder didn’t always love baseball, though. During his 2009 Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech, Henderson pointed out that he enjoyed football more than baseball while he was still in high school.

“My first year in high school, my favorite sport was football. I did not like baseball,” he said but noted elsewhere in his speech, “I love the game of baseball. That’s why it was so hard for me to walk away from the game.”

What Was Rickey Henderson’s Nickname?

Throughout his baseball career, Henderson was nicknamed the “Man of Steal.” His nickname derived from the amount of bases he was able to steal during games. He holds the record for most stolen bases. .

Rickey Henderson’s Cause of Death

Henderson died at the age of 65 following a battle with pneumonia, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that he was briefly hospitalized.

Was Rickey Henderson Married?

Henderson married his high school girlfriend, Pamela, and they share children together. During his 2009 Hall of Fame induction speech, Henderson thanked Pamela for her support.

“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for my wife, Pamela, who took care of the home while I was away, and brought up — brought up our wonderful daughter and supported me in my career,” he said at the time. “Thank you, and I love you.”

Did Rickey Henderson Have Kids?

Yes, Henderson shared three daughters with his wife, Pamela.