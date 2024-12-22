Rickey Henderson’s Net Worth: The Late MLB Player’s Salary

Image Credit: Bettmann Archive

Rickey Henderson will always be a legend in baseball. The late left fielder is highly regarded as one of the MLB’s best, having played for nine teams. He played for the Oakland Athletics four separate times and racked up a substantial net worth during his career. Unfortunately, Henderson died at the age of 65 in December 2024, just days away from his 66th birthday.

As members of the MLB remember Henderson — nicknamed the “Man of Steal” for his base-stealing record — we’re looking back on his career on the field.

Who Was Rickey Henderson?

Henderson was a professional infielder who holds the record in the MLB for the most stolen bases. He is also considered the best leadoff hitter and baserunner in the league and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009. At the time, Henderson delivered a speech reflecting on his career.

“I love the game of baseball. That’s why it was so hard for me to walk away from the game,” Henderson said, before pointing out that he was actually interested in football more than baseball in high school. “A special thanks to my mother, Bobbie. Back in high school, I played football, a little hoops and baseball. My dream was to play football for the Oakland Raiders, but my mom thought I would get hurt playing football, so she chose baseball for me. I guess mom [does] knows best. Thanks, mom.”

What Was Rickey Henderson’s Net Worth?

Henderson had a net worth of $20 million before he died, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He had a total salary of $44 million on top of another $10 million from endorsements, according to the outlet.

Was Rickey Henderson Married?

Yes, Henderson was married to his wife, Pamela. He credited her during his 2009 Hall of Fame induction speech by saying, “I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for my wife, Pamela, who took care of the home while I was away, and brought up — brought up our wonderful daughter and supported me in my career.”

How Many Kids Does Rickey Henderson Have?

Henderson was a father to three children, whom he shared with his wife, Pamela.

Rickey Henderson’s Cause of Death

Although an official cause of death has not been determined yet, TMZ reported that Henderson died following a bout of pneumonia. He was briefly hospitalized while ill.