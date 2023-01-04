Mike Piazza: Meet The Former MLB Player’s Wife Alicia Rickter

Mike Piazza is a former pro baseball player who played in the MLB for 15 years.

He is married to Alicia Rickter.

The former athlete will appear on Fox’s Special Forces on Jan. 4, 2023.

Former baseball player Mike Piazza, 54, is known for his star MLB days. The former athlete played in the baseball organization for 15 years from 1992 to 2007. These days although he might not be catching baseballs he is still apart of the baseball community, as he is the manager of the Italian national baseball team. In addition, he will appear on Fox’s Special Forces on Jan. 4, 2023. But when Mike is not working he is often spending time with his wife and kids. Below is everything to know about his spouse, Alicia Rickter, and their family!

Who Is Alicia Rickter?

Brunette bombshell Alicia Rickter, 50, is a former model who is married to Mike. The starlet not only was a model but she also pursued a career in acting and starred in many hit shows during her career. Some of the works she appeared on include Baywatch alongside Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and more, The Young and the Restless, and Buying the Cow. Alicia acted alongside other famous celebs including Alyssa Milano, David Hasselhoff, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

In addition to her career as an actress, Alicia was known for modeling for Playboy in 1995. The outlet even took to Twitter in 2013 to celebrate the 50-year-old’s previous Oct. cover. “Happy Birthday to Miss October 1995, Alicia Rickter. She can keep us after class anytime,” the official account wrote alongside a snapshot of Alicia. These days she can be spotted traveling alongside Mike and their kids on Instagram. “Why I always come back to Miami Beach. My 2nd home. The puffy clouds!!!”, the model captioned a Dec. 29, 2022 post.

Her Marriage To Mike Piazza

Alicia and Mike have been married for nearly 20 years! The celebrity couple tied the knot in 2005 and celebrated their 17th year of marriage in 2022. Mike even took to Instagram on Jan. 29, 2022 to commemorate the milestone moment. “When your wife tells you on your anniversary to ‘take a walk’, I said Ok, but your coming,” his caption of the selfie began. “Want to wish my wife Alicia a Happy Anniversary. Quite simply I enjoy being married to you, you always seem to make things fun, but most importantly, you are always there for me and our kids. Just want to say I appreciate you and your beautiful heart.”

The former Playboy cover model also shared her own anniversary tribute that same day. “Well… 17 years and counting. I love you MP. Happy Anniversary!.. Just want to say… I think we are great in the ‘fox hole together.’…In my humble opinion…Marriage is about being on a ‘TEAM!’ Enjoying the beautiful moments and putting ur seatbelt on thru the storms. Cheers Honey,” Alicia captioned the carousel of photos of the duo.

Their Kids

By the time Mike and Alicia had been married for two years they welcomed their eldest child, Nicoletta Piazza, 15. Later, in 2009, they welcomed their second daughter, Paulina Piazza, 13. Alicia and her hubby then waited four years to expand their family for the last time. They welcomed their only son, Marco Piazza, 10, in 2013, about eight years after they got married.

Related Link Related: Paul Mescal: 5 Things To Know About Actor Grabbing Coffee With Angelina Jolie

The proud mom-of-three often posts about her family on her Instagram account where she has nearly 5K followers. On Oct. 20, 2022, she shared a clip of Marco. “I believe every parent feels this joy?. It warms my heart. My boy, he’s a love. He’s wiggly, but he tries so hard. I love you Marco P. So proud of you,” Alicia wrote. And on Nov. 19, 2022, she joined Nicoletta for a mother-and-daughter TikTok dance. “Me and my mini me. Tik Tok in the bathroom. Love you Nicoletta. Missed you!”, she captioned the clip.