Rickey Henderson’s Wife: Who Was the MLB Star Married to?

Rickey Henderson is celebrated for his achievements in the MLB. Widely regarded as one of the greatest baserunner and leadoff hitter, in addition to being nicknamed the “Man of Steal” for his stolen-base record, Henderson remains a legend. But he didn’t reach all of his strides alone. During his career, Henderson, who died at the age of 65 in December 2024, credited his wife for supporting him. So, who was Henderson married to?

Before commencing his professional baseball career, Henderson was more interest in playing football during high school, he revealed during his 2009 Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech.

“When you think of me, I would like you to remember that kid from the inner city that played the game with all his heart and never took the game for granted,” the late MLB star said at the time. “Thanks everyone here for making my dream come true today.”

Who Is Rickey Henderson’s Wife?

Henderson was married to his wife, Pamela, his high school sweetheart. They reportedly wed in 1983. During his 2009 Baseball Hall of Fame induction speech, Henderson thanked his wife for her support.

“I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for my wife, Pamela, who took care of the home while I was away, and brought up — brought up our wonderful daughter and supported me in my career,” Henderson said, before adding, “Thank you, and I love you.”

Following her husband’s death, Henderson’s wife shared a statement via the Oakland A’s X account. The statement read, “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my husband, Rickey Henderson. A legend on and off the field, Rickey was a devoted son, dad, friend, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a truly humble soul. Rickey lived his life with integrity, and his love for baseball was paramount. Now, Rickey is at peace with the Lord, cherishing the extraordinary moments and achievements he leaves behind.”

Did Rickey Henderson Have Children?

Henderson shared three daughters with his wife, Pamela. During his 2009 Hall of Fame speech, the late Oakland A’s player gave his kids a shout-out.

“To all my beautiful and intelligent daughter[s], I wouldn’t be a complete man without your love and support. I love you, girls,” Henderson said.

How Did Rickey Henderson Die?

Henderson’s official cause of death is not yet known. However, TMZ reported that he died following a battle with pneumonia, for which he was briefly hospitalized.