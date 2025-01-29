RFK Jr.’s Net Worth: How Much Money He Has Now

Image Credit: Getty Images

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. underwent his first of two confirmation hearings in front of the Senate Finance Committee, in his effort to become the next Health and Human Services secretary, who would report and advise Donald Trump. On January 29, 2025, he spoke to the Department of Health and Human Services. On January 30, he will face the Department of Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. He has not been confirmed yet, and it may come down to a vote, which will play out in due time. As for now, what is RFK’s net worth? Find out below!

How Is RFK Jr. Related to JRK?

RFK Jr. is the nephew of former President, John F. Kennedy.

What Is RFK Jr.’s Net Worth?

RFK Jr. has a whopping net worth of $30 million, according to ABC.

What Does the Secretary of the HHS Do?

RFK Jr. is a nominee for the Health and Human Services secretary role. If chosen, he would oversee an annual budget of more than $1.7 trillion, 80,000 workers and 13 divisions, according to the Wall Street Journal. Most of HHS’ investments go into Medicare and Medicaid, as well as into the FDA, and CDC. The secretary manages the distribution of the funds to go to healthcare, food and pharmacy drug investigations, and scientific research on diseases. The department focuses on all the health aspects pertaining to the American people, ranging from preparing for pandemics, the testing of products, and monitoring health insurances. The HHS secretary is on the president’s cabinet of advisors and would help the American people stay safe and healthy.

RFK JR: "There's no such thing as Republican children or Democratic children. These are our kids. 66% of them are damaged … And all these Democrats are opposed to me for partisan issues. They used to be my friends, agreed with me on all the environmental issues I've been… pic.twitter.com/CDyOlzjmDN — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) January 29, 2025

Who Is RFK Jr.’s Wife?

RFK Jr. has been married three times. He first married Emily Ruth Black in 1982. Next, he married Mary Richardson Kennedy in 1994. His current wife is Cheryl Hines, whom he married in 2014.

Does RFK Jr. Have Kids?

RFK Jr. has four children with Emily, and they include Kathleen Alexandra Kennedy, Conor Kennedy, Aidan Kennedy, and Finian Robert Kennedy. He has one child named Brennan Kennedy with Mary. Now, he shares one child named Rory Kennedy with his current wife, Cheryl.