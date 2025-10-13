‘Regretting You’ Movie: Cast, Plot vs. Book Details, How to Watch & More

Image Credit: Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Colleen Hoover’s emotional bestseller Regretting You is officially making its way to the big screen, joining a growing list of the author’s works being adapted for film. Following the success of It Ends With Us—starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni—and the upcoming Verity adaptation in development, Regretting You continues Hoover’s streak of turning her bestselling novels into cinematic stories filled with love, loss, and redemption.

The new movie brings to life the moving story of Morgan and Clara Grant, a mother and daughter whose relationship is tested by tragedy, betrayal, and the journey toward forgiveness. With a talented cast and a faithful retelling of the novel’s most powerful moments, Regretting You is set to capture the same raw emotion that made Hoover’s books worldwide sensations.

Ahead of its theatrical release, here’s everything to know about the Regretting You movie, including the cast, plot, release date, and how to watch.

What Is Regretting You About?

Regretting You follows Morgan Grant and her teenage daughter Clara, whose already tense relationship is shaken by tragedy. After a fatal car accident claims the lives of Morgan’s husband Chris and her sister Jenny, shocking secrets emerge, including an alleged affair, forcing mother and daughter to confront betrayal, grief, and the possibility of healing together.

How Does the Regretting You Book End?

In the novel’s ending, Morgan and Clara slowly rebuild trust in their relationship. Morgan confronts past secrets—admitting the affair between Chris and Jenny—and Clara comes to terms with the truth about her family. Meanwhile, Morgan grows to accept Clara’s relationship with Miller. Their reconciliation is bittersweet, grounded in forgiveness and a renewed bond.

Regretting You Movie Cast: Who Stars in the Adaptation?

The film adaptation features an ensemble cast including:

Allison Williams as Morgan Grant

Mckenna Grace as Clara Grant

Dave Franco as Jonah Sullivan

Mason Thames as Miller Adams

Willa Fitzgerald as Jenny Davidson (Morgan’s sister)

Scott Eastwood as Chris Grant (Morgan’s late husband)

Clancy Brown in a supporting role (Hank “Gramps” Adams)

Regretting You Movie Release Date: When Does It Come Out?

The film is set to hit U.S. theaters on October 24, 2025.

How to Watch Regretting You

Regretting You will debut in theaters first on October 24, 2025, before any streaming or home-release details are confirmed.