‘Verity’ Movie: Release Date, Cast & More About Colleen Hoover’s Story

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The highly anticipated movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover‘s Verity is on its way, ready to hit the big screen.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film follows Hoover’s previous success with the adaptation of her No. 1 bestseller It Ends With Us. Starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, It Ends With Us was released in theaters on August 9 and grossed $346 million worldwide.

On November 20, Hoover shared her excitement for the Verity movie adaptation, which stems from her originally self-published novel. On Instagram, she wrote, “Verity is coming to theaters and I am so excited for this cast and the script and the director and the whole team bringing this to life. Cannot wait. More coming soon!”

Verity captivated readers with its suspenseful storyline and went on to become a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. Now, discover more about the upcoming movie adaptation, including the plot, cast, and other exciting details below.

What Is the Plot of Verity?

The story centers on Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin, who receives an offer she can’t refuse. Jeremy Crawford, the husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford, hires Lowen to finish the remaining books in a successful series that Verity can no longer complete after a mysterious accident. When Lowen arrives at the Crawford family’s luxurious estate, she soon realizes that things are far from what they seem. As she uncovers a secret, unfinished manuscript, she begins to unravel chilling revelations about the family’s past. As Lowen grows closer to Jeremy and his young son, Crew, she must determine whether Verity’s disturbing writings are just fictional horror or a sinister warning from a deranged mind.

Who’s Featured in the Cast of Verity?

Hoover confirmed in November that Anne Hathaway would star as Verity Crawford in the upcoming film. Now, Dakota Johnson, who will also serve as one of the executive producers, and Josh Hartnett are confirmed to join the project. Johnson will play Ashleigh, while Hartnett will portray Jeremy.

When Will Verity Be Released?

Verity will be released in theaters by Amazon MGM, but its release date is still unclear.