Rampage Jackson’s Kids: Meet His Children, Including Son Raja Who Allegedly Assaulted Syko Stu

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson is a father to multiple kids, and he has proudly shared a few sweet moments with his children on social media. However, the UFC fighter’s son Raja Jackson made headlines in August 2025 when a video of him assaulting Syko Stu (real name: Stuart Smith) at the Knokx Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles went viral.

Rampage quickly took to social media to clarify that he did not “condone [his] son’s actions AT ALL!” But a Fightful website reporter named Sean Ross Sapp wrote via X that Raja’s alleged attack on Syko “was planned.”

“Based on what I’ve heard, the spot with Raja Jackson at Knokx Pro Wrestling was planned,” Sapp tweeted. “However, Raja Jackson knocked the person out — ring name Syko Stu -– and followed up with a lot of heavy punches to Syko Stu, which were not planned to do that kind of damage.”

Learn all about Rampage’s children below.

Who Is Rampage Jackson?

Rampage is a UFC light heavyweight champion. He is a former MMA fighter, actor, kickboxer and pro fighter. He had on-screen appearances in the films Jackass, Boss Level and The Caretaker.

How Many Kids Does Rampage Jackson Have?

For a while, Rampage was known for having four children, but in 2023, he appeared to have welcomed a fifth child. The names of his children that are known to the public are Raja, Elijah, Naname Nakia and D’Angelo Jackson.

What Did Rampage Jackson’s Son Raja Do?

Raja was seen assaulting Syko Stu during an independent wrestling match on August 23, 2025. A video of the incident went viral online, and Raja’s father explained what happened in a tweet while reprimanding his son.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja,” Rampage began in his statement. “I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler (Stewart Smith a.k.a Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring I thought it was apart of the show [sic].”

Admitting “bad judgement” and “a work that went wrong,” Rampage pointed out that Raja “is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this.”

“I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL!” Rampage continued. “He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact. As a father, I’m deeply concerned with his health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”