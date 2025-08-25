Syko Stu Status After Raja Jackson Assault: Update After Rampage Jackson’s Son Attacked Him

Image Credit: Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Raja Jackson, an MMA fighter and son of famous former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, shocked the world when he appeared to assault Syko Stu on August 23, 2025, leading to the latter’s hospitalization. A video of the brutal incident went viral, and Rampage provided an update on Syko’s condition.

“I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja,” Rampage tweeted after the fight. “Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, [and] Raja was told that he could get his ‘payback’ in the ring.”

Thinking that his son’s participation was “part of the show,” Rampage admitted he used “bad judgment” and called it “a work that went wrong.”

“Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this,” Rampage continued, before adding, “I don’t condone my son’s actions AT ALL! He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact.”

Below, get an update on Syko’s condition, and find out what will happen to Raja.

I want to clear up the misinformation about my son Raja. I’ve been confirmed that the wrestler ( Stewart Smith aka Syko Stu) is awake and stable. Raja was unexpectedly hit in the side of the head by him moments before Smith’s match, Raja was told that he could get his “payback”in… — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) August 24, 2025

Who Is Syko Stu?

Syko is a professional wrestler, and his real name is Stuart Smith. According to multiple outlets, Syko served in the army until 2009. He eventually made his wrestling debut in 2017 and is based in California.

What Happened in the Raja Jackson & Syko Stu Video?

As seen in the viral video, Raja slid into the ring and charged at Syko before throwing the latter to the ground. He proceeded to straddle and violently punch an already motionless Syko.

Initially, multiple individuals, including Rampage and KnokK Pro Entertainment and Academy wrestler Douglas Malo, said that Syko and Raja’s tussle was planned.

“This is so shocking because they were supposed to do a small spot, and before you know it, he’s raining down punches,” Douglas told TMZ after the fight. Douglas ran into the ring to try and remove Raja, but he accused the latter of trying to attack him as well. Douglas also claimed that children and families were in the stands and witnessed the brutal beating.

Update on Syko Stu After Raja Jackson Assault

Syko was “awake and stable” as of August 24, 2025, according to Rampage. Rampage added in his public X statement, “As a father, I’m deeply concerned with [Raja’s] health AND the well being of Mr. Smith. That being said, I’m very upset that any of this happened, but my main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation.”

TMZ also reported that Syko was “fine and recovering.”

Syko has not publicly commented on his fight with Raja.

Has Raja Jackson Commented on the Syko Stu Fight?

No, Raja has not publicly commented on the violent incident between him and Syko at the time of publication.

Will Rampage Jackson’s Son Be Arrested?

Raja was not arrested after he attacked Syko, and it’s unclear whether or not he’ll face charges for the assault. However, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, per TMZ.