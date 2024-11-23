Does Conor McGregor Have Kids? About His Children

Image Credit: Dave Benett/WireImage

Conor McGregor is one of the most recognizable faces in sports, but the Irish athlete is not just a UFC fighter—he’s also a proud father of four.

Together with his longtime fiancée, Dee Devlin, who has been by his side throughout much of his career, McGregor shares Conor Jr., Croía, Rían, and Mack, whom they welcomed in late 2023. When revealing that he and Devlin were expecting their fourth child, McGregor expressed his excitement in a June 2023 interview on Live With Kelly and Mark.

“So we’ve got the new one, the next one on the way. A couple more weeks, we’ll be able to find out what the sex is of the baby, and we’re very excited back home,” he said. “A lot of great things happening. I’m very blessed. I’m very thankful. Everyday, I smile up to God and thank God.”

Find out more about them below.

Conor Jack McGregor Jr., 7

McGregor and Devlin welcomed their first son, Conor Jr., on May 6, 2017. The proud father shared the news on Instagram with a photo of the new mom and their baby, captioning it, “Dee and Junior are doing great everyone! Thank you for all the kind words, I am one proud and blessed Daddy ❤️”

McGregor has frequently expressed his desire to introduce his eldest son to MMA and boxing. He even took Conor Jr. to media events leading up to his 2017 fight with Floyd Mayweather when the baby was just a few weeks old. After the fight, McGregor shared his plans for his son’s future, saying, “When he grows up, I’m going to put him into sport. I believe sport is the best thing you can do. I’ve already begun training him. He’s already leaps and bounds ahead of schedule.”

Paul Sutcliffe, the owner of the boxing club where McGregor began his career, has also weighed in on Conor Jr.’s potential. In 2023, he told The U.S. Sun, “He’s an athlete, no matter what he does. He’s got flexibility, he’s strong, he has no fear.”

Croía Mairéad McGregor, 5

McGregor and Devlin welcomed their second child, a daughter named Croía, on January 3, 2019. After her birth, McGregor shared the news on Instagram, writing, “Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam.”

Over a year after the birth of their second child, McGregor announced that he proposed to Devlin, who he has been in a relationship with since 2008, on August 8, 2020—just before she turned 33.

Croía has attended some of her dad’s fights, and the two share a close bond, with McGregor often calling his only daughter a “real-life Princess.”

In January 2024, the couple celebrated Croía’s 5th birthday with a mermaid-themed party. McGregor posted a series of photos from the event and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my Croía, daddy loves you so much 🥰🧜‍♀️.”

Rían McGregor, 3

The couple welcomed their third child, Rían, on May 17, 2021. McGregor shared the joyful news on Instagram with the caption, “The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️ Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great! God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏 My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️”

Earlier, on Christmas Eve 2020, McGregor announced they were expecting their second son with an Instagram post featuring Conor Jr. holding up an ultrasound image. The caption read, “Happy Christmas everyone, from my family to yours. So much to look forward to in 2021.”

In February 2024, McGregor shared a heartfelt photo of himself holding Rían, accompanied by the caption, “Hand on heart, my son Rían McGregor, I love you so much ❤️🙏.”

Mack McGregor

Their fourth child, a son, was born on November 30, 2023. McGregor welcomed him to the world with an Instagram post, captioned, “Another chunky, healthy boy into the world. Dee, you are my hero.”

Since then, McGregor has shared a few photos of himself with Mack, who is quickly approaching his first birthday.