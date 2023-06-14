Conor McGregor Expecting 4th Child With Fiance Dee Devlin: ‘We’re Very Happy’

Conor McGregor is prepared to become a dad for the fourth time! The Irish mixed martial artist, 34, announced this his wife Dee Devlin, 35, is pregnant with a new baby during an interview on Live With Kelly And Mark on Wednesday, June 14. The fighter revealed that he’s very excited, especially as his three other children start to grow up.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos asked Conor about his three kids, and he made the exciting announcement. “I have three children. I’ve got two boys and a girl. My oldest son Conor Jr. is 6. My daughter Croia [is] 8, and my younger son Rian has just turned 2. So things are going well. I’ve also got another one on the way, so we’re very happy with that,” he said.

Towards the end of the segment, Conor shared that he was overjoyed to be expecting another baby, and was looking forward to meeting them. “So we’ve got the new one, the next one on the way. A couple more weeks, we’ll be able to find out what the sex is of the baby, and we’re very excited back home,” he said. “A lot of great things happening. I’m very blessed. I’m very thankful. Everyday, I smile up to God and thank God.”

Kelly and Mark asked Conor whether any of his kids showed promise of becoming MMA fighters in their own right, and he said that his older son was following in his footsteps. “There’s a lot going on. Training is picking up with Junior. He’s starting to get his techniques correct,” he said.

Kelly also told Conor that with one daughter growing up with boys, she would probably grow up to be “tough,” and the fighter gushed that he was excited to see her getting older and moving up in school “Croia, my daughter, is getting initiated into the big school now. Back home right now, her mother, my fiance Dee, is in the big school now. So she’s meeting her teachers, seeing her new class, and she’s in the school uniform. That’s all happening now,” he said.

Conor has been in a relationship with Dee since 2008. He announced that the two of them got engaged in August 2020. He shared a photo of her showing off her beautiful engagement ring, and said that he was looking forward to marrying her. “What a birthday, my future wife!” he wrote in the caption.