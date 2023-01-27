Conor McGregor Hit By Car While Riding Bike: ‘I Could’ve Been Dead’

Conor McGregor revealed that he was hit by a car while out for a bike ride on Friday, January 27. The fighter, 34, revealed that he had an unexpected accident while riding through a sunny area, and thankfully, he was okay. He shared a photo of his bike in the middle of the road as well as videos of him talking to the driver on his Instagram. In the first clip, Conor admitted that they had narrowly avoided an ugly accident. “That’s nasty. I could’ve been dead there, mate,” he said.

Conor was clearly happy that the accident wasn’t much worse, and as he was talking to the driver who bumped into him, he was simply glad that it wasn’t much worse. He even shared a clip of the driver giving him a lift after the accident. “I’m still here. Thank God. That’s all that matters,” he said in one of the clips.

The man could also be heard apologizing to Conor, while he noticed that his bike was probably too damaged to ride. In another clip that Conor posted, the man could be heard explaining to him that he couldn’t see him because of the sun.

In his caption, Conor revealed that it was difficult for the driver to see him as he was going through a particularly sunny patch. “Got a bang of a car just now from behind. A sun trap, the driver couldn’t see me. Full speed straight thru me,” he said.

The Irish fighter continued and said that he was thankful that he wasn’t hurt too badly, and said that his wrestling and judo skills helped his body brace for the impact. “Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life,” he wrote.

Many stars and fans sent Conor well wishes after the terrifying accident. His fiancée Dee Devlin showed that she was worried about her future husband in a comment. “Beyond blessed babe Jesus Christ,” she wrote along with heart and prayer hands emojis.

Conor seemed like he’d avoided a serious injury during the accident. As a fighter, he’s taken his fair share of hits over the years, and he’s suffered more serious injuries in the ring than the biking mishap. He suffered a broken leg after a fight with Dustin Poirer in July 2021 that he needed surgery on, per CNN.