Conor McGregor Poses In Nothing But His Tiny Underwear For Sexy Thirst Trap Photo

UFC star Conor McGregor is flaunting what he’s got. The 34-year-old pro athlete took to his Instagram page on Monday, May 15 to share a sizzling snap of himself wearing nothing but a small, tight pair of blue underwear. He covered his face with a wide-brimmed hat, putting all the attention on his muscular body, as seen below.

Although the pic may seem like the average thirst trap at first, the image was meant to advertise his beer, Forged Irish Stout, as Conor held it in his left hand in the steamy pic and tagged it in the caption alongside a sunshine emoji. Conor’s stout made its debut in 2020 and is exclusively available at his Irish club, The Black Forge, per Radio Active. He previously challenged Guinness, a global Irish dry stout, in an Instagram caption promoting his drink. “30 cent cheaper a pint than Guinness on premise. For this quality a stout, that price difference is astronomical,” he gloated. “A really nice stout.” Fans certainly didn’t mind the picture even if it was an ad, as they seemingly drooled over Conor in the comment section.

Of course, this is far from the first time Conor has shown off his tattooed body. In Nov. 2022, he took to the ‘gram to post a similar picture that showed him lounging on a pool chair. His muscles were on full display as he wore nothing but a pair of blue underwear that left little to the imagination, as seen below. He smiled in the pic with his hands placed behind his head and simply captioned it with an airplane and clover emoji.

Conor recently had fans excited when he confirmed that he’s not leaving UFC anytime soon. In fact, he confirmed his goal is to break the record for the highest number of knockout victories inside the Octagon in a May 14 tweet. “Matt Brown, at 42 years of age, now holds the joint highest KO’s inside the UFC with 13KO’s,” he wrote. “Him and ‘The Beast’ Lewis are tied. I hold 8 KO’s inside the UFC currently, at 34 years of age. I’m getting this record.” Sounds like a plan, Conor!

Conor hasn’t won a fight since 2020 and broke his leg during a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, but considering he’s a huge player in the game after a decade, he seemingly has plenty of juice to get him where he needs to be. Until he gets back in the ring, fans can keep enjoying his hot thirst traps.