Conor McGregor & Dee Devlin Engaged — Boxer Proposes On Her 32nd Birthday: See Gigantic Ring

Conor McGregor made his girlfriend Dee Devlin’s birthday that much more special when he proposed to her!

She said yes! Conor McGregor, 32, made his nearly 40 million social media fans leap for joy when he announced the exciting news about his engagement to girlfriend Dee Devlin. “What a birthday, my future wife!,” he wrote next to the cutest Instagram pic of the two of them cuddled up. Dee proudly showed off the massive engagement ring that he bought her in the photo where neither of them could wipe the smile off their faces. The legendary boxer kept quiet on social media about it even though he posted a ton of other IG stories ahead of time.

Conor and Dee have a very lengthy history with one another that led them to this blissful point. The two have been in a relationship for well over a decade now. They will also have two special little ones at their wedding as she gave birth to their children Conor, in May 2017 and Croia, in January 2019.

The longtime couple appear to still be blissfully in love with one another all this time later. Dee in particular constantly posts a ton of romantic photos of the two of them in a state of pure bliss. They sweetly kissed one another in a set of pics shared on his 32nd birthday last month.

Dee also has quite the following outside of their relationship. She’s considered a style icon in her home country of Ireland and even won Most Stylish Newcomer at the VIP Style Awards a couple of years back. “I think how she looks and how she carries herself speaks for me, I don’t have to say nothing,” he said in a past interview. “I’m happy to take a back step on this one.”

Conor & Dee are two of the many couples who got engaged this year. Others who are heading towards that all important next step include Demi Lovato & Max Ehrich as well as Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz and Heather Locklear & Chris Heisser.