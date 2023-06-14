Conor McGregor Wife: All About His Relationship With Fiancee Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor is a former UFC Champion and one of the highest paid athletes in the world.

He’s been in a relationship with Dee Devlin since 2008, and they got engaged in 2020.

Conor and Dee have three children with a fourth on the way.

Conor McGregor is one of the most famous athletes all over the world. The Irish fighter, 34, has become one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports. He began fighting professionally as a mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter in 2008, and he’s been a UFC champion, being the first person to hold the title in two separate weight classes at the same time.

Besides his fighting abilities, Conor has become a very popular personality, and he was even the subject of a new documentary called McGregor Forever, which premiered on Netflix in 2023. By his side through much of his career has been his fiancée Dee Devlin, 35. Find out everything you need to know about her and her relationship with Conor here.

How did Conor meet Dee?

Conor and Dee have been dating since the start of his professional career. They’ve been a couple since 2008. He revealed that he first met her when he spotted her out at a nightclub in Watkinstown, where Dee is from. He asked her to come and talk to him, which she did, and the rest is history, as they say!

Conor revealed that he was instantly drawn to Dee in an interview with VIP Magazine. “She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls,” he said, per Dublin Live. His now-fiancée has shown that she’s still very charmed by him. “He’s very funny – he always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh,” she told the outlet.

Conor and Dee have three kids

Conor and Dee are very proud parents to two sons Conor Jr., 6, and Rian, 2, and a daughter Croia, 8. Aside from the three little ones, Conor also revealed that they have a fourth child on the way in a June 14, 2023 interview on Live With Kelly and Mark. Besides showing that he was very excited to become a dad for the fourth time, he also gushed about his daughter preparing for “big school,” and said that his eldest son was also following in his footsteps and training to lockdown fighting techniques.

Conor proposed to Dee in 2020

After over a decade of dating, the fighter put a ring on his fiancée’s finger in August 2020. He revealed that he’d popped the question by sharing a selfie with Dee, showing off the massive rock. “What a birthday, my future wife!” he wrote in an Instagram caption.

Dee regularly shares photos with her fiance and their family

After 15 years together, Dee and Conor seem like they’re absolutely head over heels for one another. Dee often posts photos of herself cozying up to The Notorious, as well as shots with their kids. She regularly shows off the couple’s outfits on red carpets or different other occasions that they share together like vacations. She also showed a photo of their Halloween costumes in 2022, where Conor dressed as a pilot and she dressed as a flight attendant. While she usually keeps her captions short and sweet or just uses emojis, she occasionally gushes about Conor in them. In May 2022, she shared a photo of the two of them on a boat together and wrote about how much she loves him. “You amaze me babe,” she wrote. “Always and forever.”

What has Conor said about Dee?

Like his wife-to-be, Conor occasionally posts photos with his wife and family on his Instagram. He also has gushed about his wife during a few interviews. When giving a press conference in Kiev in October 2019, he pointed out the “stunning Irishwoman” and credited her with his success. “My lady, my queen is right here with me in the flesh,” he said, per Irish Mirror. “She has been everything for me on this journey and she still is.”

Other than the press conference shoutout, Conor also gushes about her on social media. He shared a humorous photo of her appearing to apply sunscreen to him in June 2023. “If you want to be looked after in this world, look after a Woman,” he wrote in the caption.