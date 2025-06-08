UFC 316 Results: Who Won the MMA Bantamweight Event?

Image Credit: Zuffa LLC

UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2 ended in an upset for one fighter and a massive victory for the other. Sean O’Malley and Merab Dvalishvili went head to head for the Bantamweight title, as did female fighters Kayla Harrison and Julianna Peña. See the results from UFC 316 below.

Who Won in the Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili Fight?

The winner of the Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley match was Dvalishvili. The Georgian MMA fighter known as “The Machine” is now the Bantamweight champion.

When Is Sean O’Malley’s Next Fight?

It’s unclear when exactly O’Malley’s next fight will be. The now-former Bantamweight champ said that the most important thing to him going into UFC 316 was beating Dvalishvili in a press conference. He discussed a previous match with Dvalishvili, which he and reporters agreed was a close fight.

“But [it] doesn’t matter if it’s close if you lose,” O’Malley said. “I’m planning on this one not being so close.”

After losing the battle against Dvalishvili, O’Malley admitted that he didn’t think the fight “was going to go like that,” calling his adversary a “mother**ker.”

Sean O’Malley’s instant reaction to the Merab loss “I didn’t feel like it was going to go like that… Merab’s a motherf***er.” #UFC316pic.twitter.com/NjqdnvSapX — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 8, 2025

Who Won the Women Bantamweight in UFC 316?

The Bantamweight champ of women isHarrison, who beat Peña after almost not being able to compete in the weight class. Harris nearly didn’t make the cut for championship weight, but she reached 135 pounds on the scale. Since cutting down was a challenge for the fighter, Harrison said in a post-fight press conference that she “would have chopped off [her] leg to make it to this fight.”

“There are moments in your life where you have a choice, right? You have a choice to say, ‘I quit,’ or you have a choice to dig in your heels, and Thursday night was definitely one of those moments for me where I really wanted to be anywhere else on Earth than in that sauna,” Harrison noted, before adding, “I’m not going to sugarcoat it, it sucks ass. It’s not pretty, but it’s in those moments when your true character comes out and you’re forged, and I’ve been forged in the fire, literally. [UFC CEO] Dana [White] and I were joking about it — I might be unbreakable. You can’t kill me, I’m kind of like a cockroach, you can’t get rid of me. And again, I give all of that to God. He’s made me a hell of a weapon.”