Rachel Maddow’s Salary & Net Worth: How Much Money She Has

Rachel Maddow remains with MSNBC amid a wave of departures by prominent journalists and news anchors from major cable networks, but she expressed disappointment over the decision to let go of her longtime colleague, Joy Reid.

After Reid’s final appearance on The ReidOut on Monday, February 24, Maddow said Reid’s departure from the network has been “very, very, very hard to take.”

She added, “In all of the years I have been alive, there is no colleague for whom I’ve had more affection and more respect than Joy Reid. I love everything about her. I’ve learned so much from her. I have so much more to learn from her. I do not want to lose her as a colleague here at MSNBC, and personally, I think it is a bad mistake to let her walk out the door.”

MSNBC, which experienced a 54% drop in ratings following Donald Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in November 2024, has also notified most of the employees responsible for producing Maddow’s prime-time evening news shows this week that they will be let go as part of a network-wide programming overhaul, according to The Guardian.

Find out more about Maddow, her net worth, and salary below.

Who Is Rachel Maddow?

Maddow is an American television host and liberal political commentator, best known for anchoring The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC. The show premiered in September 2008 and became the most successful launch in the network’s history.

Maddow holds a bachelor’s degree in public policy from Stanford University and went on to earn a doctorate in political science from Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar.

What Is Rachel Maddow’s Net Worth?

Maddow has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Is Rachel Maddow’s Salary?

Maddow’s annual salary at MSNBC was reportedly $7 million for many years, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, in 2021, her salary was increased to $30 million a year for hosting The Rachel Maddow Show just once a week on Mondays.

In November 2024, her contract was renegotiated to $25 million annually for the next five years, as reported by The Ankler.