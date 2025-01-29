Rachael Kirkconnell’s Age: How Old is the Former ‘Bachelor’ Star?

Bachelor fans have been rooting for Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James ever since she received that final season 25 rose in 2021. But after four years, the reality-famous couple split in January of 2025. “He’s called me every, like, few days just to make sure I’m okay, but I told him that he didn’t need to do that,” Rachael said during the January 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast. “The last time we spoke, I was like, ‘You don’t need to call and check up on me. Like, I’ll be okay.’ And so that was that,” she recalled. “I don’t know if he’s feeling bad or he just wants to see where I’m at, I don’t know.”

As the duo navigates their split, here’s what to know about Rachael’s age and current situation.

Who is Rachael Kirkconnell?

The brunette beauty was a contestant on season 25 of The Bachelor in 2021. She emerged victorious, snagging the affection of season star Matt James, though an engagement didn’t result. They briefly split after Rachael was involved with a racism scandal that rocked Bachelor Nation to its core — photos of Rachael at an antebellum-themed college party had resurfaced online. After she issued a public apology, they eventually rekindled their romance.

The TV personality hails from Georgia and has a degree in marketing.

How Old is Rachael Kirkconnell?

Rachael was born September 26, 1996. She is currently 28 years old.

Why Did Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Break Up?

During her Call Her Daddy appearance, Rachael admitted that she was “completely blindsided” by the breakup but hinted that an argument played a part. “I think that it was one of those things where he just came to this realization during our argument,” she divulged.

“And he does love me to where I think he just wanted it to work, but I guess at the end of the day, as much as he wanted it to work and as much as he loves me, he still just doesn’t think that I’m, the person for him,” she continued, per PEOPLE. “[The conversation] ended with him saying, ‘You know, you’re beautiful, smart, funny. You’ll find someone. I’ll never say a bad thing about you. And, yeah, we’re done.’ And I literally said, ‘Okay.’ And then I got my suitcase, went down to the lobby, got in a car, went to the airport.”

She also admitted she’d had doubts, given Matt’s reluctance to take the relationship to the next level with a proposal. “I only had those doubts because, you know, the actions, like I said, weren’t following up with his words,” she said during the interview. “So I’m like, I feel like I just wanna be with someone who is so excited to be with me and wants to wants to marry me and is excited to start a life with me.”