Image Credit: Getty Images/ FilmMagic

We first met the happy couple on The Bachelor, and have been closely following their social media ever since Matt James gave Rachael Kirkconnell the final rose. Find out what went wrong below!

How Did Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Meet?

Rachael and Matt met on season 25 of the addictive show, The Bachelor, in 2021.

How Long Were Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Together?

They have been together for four years. Rachael’s last post on Instagram is from December 2024. The post is a reel showcasing a plethora of the couple’s happiest moments, featuring their trips to France and Japan. Rachael captioned the reel: “Happiest of birthdays to my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart. You fill it (and my tummy) with so much love and laughter and I’m so thankful I get to dance through this life with you. Thank you for your never ending love and support and smooches and snuggles. To many more adventures, happy birthday my pumpkin.” The foodies often posted reels from their fun adventures of trying out and reviewing different foods together. The couple was very active online and enjoyed many hobbies which included traveling, sports games, hiking, theme parks and of course their favorite — discovering new food spots around the world.

Why Did Rachael Kirkconnell & Matt James Break Up?

Matt took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding Rachael’s hand in front of The Bachelor mansion. The nostalgic shot was also the first time that they met. He captioned the post, along with a broken heart emoji: “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship, that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our joy comes from you, Lord.” He also turned off the comments on the picture, unlike on his other social media posts. Only a day earlier, Matt had posted a reel of the couple testing out different pizzas in London, while being all smiles and giggles.