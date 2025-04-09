Piper Rockelle’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Has in 2025

Image Credit: Getty Images

Piper Rockelle has been in the limelight since she was a child, but she was placed under a different microscope after the release of Netflix’s three-part docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Since a content creator’s earnings can be an enviable form of income, many are wondering where Piper’s net worth stands today and how she made all of her money when she was just a teenager.

Below, learn more about Piper’s career, find out her net worth and more.

Who Is Piper Rockelle?

Piper is an actress, writer and social media influencer. Since the age of 8, she’s been making short-form content for her YouTube channel in addition to her social media accounts. At the time of publication, Piper has more than 6 million Instagram followers and 14 million on TikTok.

Piper Rockelle’s Net Worth

Piper has racked up a net worth higher than the average content creator. As of 2025, she has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Did Piper Rockelle Get Rich?

Piper earned her money through her YouTube channel and other social media accounts and through brand deals, according to several outlets.

Where Is Piper Rockelle Now?

Piper is still a successful content creator. She continues to pose content to her social media accounts, and she even debuted a new relationship with boyfriend Capri Jones in early 2025. The couple, who are both 17 years old, revealed they moved in together.

What Happened to Piper Rockelle’s Mom Tiffany?

In 2022, Piper’s mother, Tiffany Smith, was sued by 11 former friends of Piper’s, who were members of her “Squad.” In addition to Tiffany, her boyfriend, Hunter Hill, was mentioned in the lawsuit. Both of them were accused of manipulation and multiple forms of abuse in the lawsuit, and they denied the allegations against them.

“This whole case is based on lies that are driven by financial jealousy,” Tiffany told the Los Angeles Times in 2022. “Financial jealousy of a 15-year-old girl.”

While the lawsuit against Tiffany and Hunter was settled out of court in 2024, the damage had already been done to her daughter’s reputation. Not only that, but once Netflix’s Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing came out in 2025, many criticized the family.

As a result of the lawsuit, Piper’s YouTube channel had been demonetized, which caused her t lose between $300,000 to $500,000 in her monthly income, according to People.