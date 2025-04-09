Who Is Piper Rockelle? 5 Things About the Teen Influencer

Image Credit: Getty Images

Piper Rockelle knows a thing or two about child stardom. The social media influencer has been in the spotlight since she was a child, and now, another side of her fame is being told in Netflix’s 2025 docuseries Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, which became available to stream on April 9, 2025. For those who haven’t kept up with Piper’s career, we’ve got a breakdown of everything we know about her below.

Piper Rockelle Is an Actress & Influencer

At just 17 years old, Piper is still a successful influencer, actress and writer, according to her IMDb profile. With over 6 million followers on Instagram and 14 million on TikTok, the Georgia native’s platform continues to excel.

Piper Became an Influencer at 8 Years Old

When she just was 8 years old, Piper began making short-form content on her YouTube channel and other social media accounts.

Piper Has a Boyfriend

In March 2025, another social media influencer named Capri Jones started sharing photos of him and Piper together. In one post, Capri called her his “passenger princess” as they posed in front of a car. In another, the pair dressed up as the characters Spider-Man and Gwen, and Capri affectionately called Piper, “My Gwen.”

It’s unclear when Piper started dating Capri, but the couple apparently moved in together by April 2025, according to an Instagram video they appeared in. The clip was captioned, “Us bc we moved in together at 17.”

Piper Reportedly Earned Half a Million Dollars Per Month

At one point, Piper was reportedly earning around half a million dollars per month, according to Netflix. The income mainly stemmed from brand deals.

What Does Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing Reveal About Piper?

Per Netflix’s official logline, the three-part docuseries is an “eye-opening documentary exposé,” in which “teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.”

At the height of Piper’s fame, she and a rotating crew of friends known as ” The Squad” appeared in videos together, showing off what looked like an ideal lifestyle. Some of them even moved in with Piper and her mom, Tiffany Smith, so they could focus on increasing their content output.

Several of Piper’s former “Squad” friends came forward with startling allegations of abuse and manipulation against Tiffany in Bad Influence. In January 2022, 11 of the former Squad members filed a lawsuit against Tiffany for allegedly being “frequently subjected to an emotionally, physically and sometimes sexually abusive environment perpetrated by Piper’s mom.”

Tiffany denied the allegations in the lawsuit.