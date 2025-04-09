Piper Rockelle’s Boyfriend: All About Capri Jones

Image Credit: Getty Images

Piper Rockelle is one of the youngest social media influencers out there now, but she’s been in the spotlight for most of her childhood. Now that Netflix’s Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing has been released, those who haven’t followed Piper are curious. After all, how could a teenager reach massive success? Most recently, Piper started to include one other content creator on her accounts. So, is he her boyfriend? Get the details below.

How Old Is Piper Rockwell in 2025?

Piper turned 17 in early 2025, as seen in an Instagram post shared in February. The influencer held up a pair of gold balloons with her age on them to celebrate.

Piper Rockelle’s Net Worth

Since Piper started content creation at 8 years old, her net worth has steadily increased over the years. As of 2025, Piper has a net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

In 2022, however, multiple former members of Piper’s friend group known as “The Squad” filed a lawsuit against her mother, Tiffany Smith, for alleged abuse. The 11 teens who filed the suit were seeking $22 million in damages. Tiffany has denied their allegations.

Does Piper Rockelle Have a Boyfriend?

Yes, Piper unveiled her relationship in early 2025. The teen influencer and her boyfriend, Capri Jones, have already made several social media videos together. It’s unclear when they started dating, but the pair began sharing content in March 2025.

In one post, Capri called Piper “My Gwen” when they dressed up as Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy. In another, the two posed above a city landscape wearing swimsuits.

Most of Piper and Capri’s joint videos consist of dancing, lifestyle trends and funny at-home moments.

Who Is Capri Jones?

Like Piper, Capri is a social media influencer and content creator. With more than 900,000 Instagram followers, Capri’s first Instagram post that appears on his account dates back to summer 2023.

How Old Is Piper Rockelle’s Boyfriend Capri Jones?

According to Capri and Piper’s April 2025 Instagram video, he is 17 years old. The couple revealed they moved in together in a clip that was captioned, “Us bc we moved in together at 17.”