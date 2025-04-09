Piper Rockelle Documentary: How to Watch ‘Bad Influence,’ Release Date & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Social media has become a major part of everyday life—including for a new generation of kids whose childhoods revolve around technology. Netflix’s latest docuseries, Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing, dives into this digital world, focusing particularly on child influencer Piper Rockelle and her group known as “The Squad.” If you’ve never heard of them, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading to learn more about the Netflix doc and the story behind it.

Who Is Piper Rockelle?

Piper Rockelle is a 17-year-old who rose to fame as a child star through acting, writing, and influencing, according to IMDb. She has over 6 million followers on Instagram and more than 14 million on TikTok.

What Is the Piper Rockelle Documentary About?

According to IMDb, the doc offers “A revealing look into YouTube star Piper Rockelle’s world, her relationship with her manager-mother Tiffany Smith, and the untold stories of past collaborators who were part of her content-creating team.”

Former members of “The Squad” have come forward with allegations, claiming it was “an emotionally, physically, and sometimes sexually abusive environment,” reportedly perpetrated by Piper’s mother, Tiffany Smith. These claims eventually led to a lawsuit filed against her.

In response to the lawsuit, Tiffany told People, “Obviously we didn’t do anything that was alleged, but sadly, money is a big motivator for certain personalities in this world. We made the decision to put this behind us because honestly, prolonged litigation would be even more harmful and painful to everyone involved – which includes kids.”

She added, “Piper is a minor, and has already been through a great deal of unnecessary and harmful scrutiny. So we prioritised mental health, and made the decision to put this behind us and focus on the next phase of her career.”

How to Watch Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing

The three-part docuseries is available to stream on Netflix as of April 9, 2025.

Where Is Piper Rockelle Now?

Piper is currently living with her boyfriend, Capri, as seen on her Instagram profile.