Peter Greene Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Pulp Fiction’ Star Made

Peter Greene built a reputation as one of the most iconic on-screen villains, having played numerous antagonists in movies. Best known for his performances in Pulp Fiction and The Mask, Greene’s portfolio of work was extensive. He was even working on more projects before he died in December 2025. As a result of his hard work and dedication, the late actor’s net worth gradually increased, though it wasn’t in the millions like some of his other famous peers.

Here, find out where Greene’s net worth stood and more about his acting career.

What Are Some of Peter Greene’s Most Famous Movies & TV Shows?

Greene was mostly recognized for playing Dorian Tyrell in The Mask and the security guard Zed in Pulp Fiction. His other popular films included Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Usual Suspects, Kiss & Tell, Life on Mars and The Continental.

Before he died, Greene’s most recent film performance was in the 2025 movie Beggarman, and he will appear in the 2026 film Clika posthumously. He was also working on two upcoming projects, according to his manager, Gregg Edwards: Mascots with Mickey Rourke and From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.

How Much Was Peter Greene Worth?

Greene had a net worth of $100,000 as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Did Peter Greene Die of?

It’s still unclear how Greene died at the time of publication, but police said the medical examiner would determine his cause of death. Greene’s longtime manager and friend, Edwards, confirmed his death the following day. He recalled his final conversation with the late actor in an interview with New York Post.

“He sounded okay … It was just a totally normal conversation,” Edwards explained, noting that they had spoken on December 10 to discuss a surgery that Greene had scheduled. “He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious. … He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well.”

The details surrounding Greene’s death are still unclear, but a neighbor told the New York Daily News that Greene was discovered “lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…” along with a handwritten note that read, “I’m still a Westie.” The term refers to the 1970s Irish-American organized crime gang from Hell’s Kitchen, New York.