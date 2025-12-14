Did Peter Greene Have Children? All About the Actor’s Family & How Many Kids He Had

Image Credit: Getty Images

Peter Greene was a respected and renowned actor, popular for his performances in The Mask and Pulp Fiction, before he died in December 2025. He was 60. Greene’s personal life was mostly kept private, but many are wondering if he is survived by any children in the wake of his shocking death. His manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed the news on December 13, 2025, one day after Greene’s body was found.

Learn about the late Pulp Fiction star’s family below.

Was Peter Greene Married?

No, Greene was never married.

Did Peter Greene Have a Girlfriend?

Greene kept his personal life private, so it’s unclear if he was dating anyone at the time of his death.

Did Peter Greene Have Children?

Yes, according to multiple outlets, including USA Today, Greene is survived by a 16-year-old son named Ryder. The identity of Ryder’s mother is still unclear.

What Did Peter Green Die of?

Greene’s cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication. According to multiple outlets, Police said that no foul play was suspected and that the medical examiner will determine how he died.

The late actor’s final days have become a mystery. He spoke to his manager, Edwards, for the last time on December 10, two days before he was found dead.

“He sounded okay … It was just a totally normal conversation,” Edwards told the New York Post. He noted that they had spoken on December 10 to discuss an operation that Greene had coming up. “He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious. … He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well.”

A neighbor said that Christmas music was playing from Greene’s apartment for more than 24 hours straight. A locksmith was able to open his door, which led to the discovery of his body.

The Laws of Gravity actor’s death immediately shocked fellow peers in the film industry, especially since he was working on two projects, according to his manager: Mascots with Mickey Rourke and From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.