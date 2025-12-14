Peter Greene’s Cause of Death Updates: How Did the Actor Die?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Peter Greene, the actor famous for his performances in The Mask and Pulp Fiction, was found dead inside his apartment on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York, on December 12, 2025. He was 60. As more details emerge, Greene’s cause of death has become a widespread topic of speculation.

Greene’s longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, confirmed his death the following day. He recalled his final conversation with the late actor.

“He sounded okay … It was just a totally normal conversation,” Edwards told the New York Post. He noted that they had spoken on December 10 to discuss an operation that Greene had coming up. “He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious. … He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well.”

Here is what we know so far about Greene’s shocking death.

Who Was Peter Greene?

Greene, a Montclair, New Jersey, native, was known for playing villainous characters on screen. He was famous for playing Dorian Tyrell in The Mask and the security guard Zed in Pulp Fiction. His other popular films included Laws of Gravity, Clean, Shaven, Under Siege 2: Dark Territory, The Usual Suspects, Kiss & Tell, Life on Mars and The Continental.

Greene’s most recent film performance was in the 2025 movie Beggarman, and he will appear in the 2026 film Clika posthumously.

What Happened to Peter Greene?

The details surrounding Greene’s death are still unclear, but apparently, it was a disturbing scene. A neighbor told the New York Daily News that Greene was discovered “lying on the floor, facedown, facial injury, blood everywhere…” along with a handwritten note that read, “I’m still a Westie.” The term refers to the 1970s gang from Hell’s Kitchen, New York.

Neighbors heard Christmas music blasting from Greene’s apartment for more than 24 hours straight, leading up to the discovery of his body.

How Did Peter Greene Die?

Greene’s cause of death has not been disclosed at the time of publication. Police said that no foul play was suspected, but the medical examiner will determine his manner of death.

The Laws of Gravity star’s death shocked colleagues in the film industry, especially since he was working on two projects, according to his manager: Mascots with Mickey Rourke and From the American People: The Withdrawal of USAID.

Did Peter Greene Have Any Health Issues?

Apparently, Greene was dealing with a health issue. He had a scheduled surgery to remove a benign lung tumor.

Did Peter Greene Have Children?

Yes, Greene is survived by a 16-year-old son named Ryder, according to multiple outlets.