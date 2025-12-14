Who Was Peter Greene? 5 Things to Know About the Late ‘Pulp Fiction’ Star

Image Credit: WireImage

Peter Greene, the prolific character actor best known for playing chilling villains in iconic films like Pulp Fiction and The Mask, has died at age 60. His death was confirmed on December 13 by his manager, Gregg Edwards, who said Greene was found dead the previous day in his apartment in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

Over a career spanning more than three decades, Greene carved out a unique place in Hollywood with intense, unforgettable performances, earning praise from fans and peers alike. From his breakout roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction to his work in The Mask, Training Day, and dozens of other films and TV shows, he was known for bringing depth and ferocity to every role he took on.

Below, find out everything you need to know about the late actor.

He Was Best Known for His Role in Pulp Fiction

Greene was best known for portraying Zed, the disturbing pawnshop owner, in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 cult classic Pulp Fiction. Although the role was relatively brief, Greene’s performance left a lasting impact, becoming one of the film’s most unsettling moments and solidifying his reputation as a compelling character actor.

In a 2016 interview with Sissy Gamache, Greene recalled having mixed feelings about taking on the role. While he was initially excited to be cast, his enthusiasm faded after reading the script. “I didn’t want to do that,” he said of playing a rapist who targets Marsellus Wallace and Butch Coolidge, portrayed by Ving Rhames and Bruce Willis. “The way it was written was just brutal. That was a hard thing to do.”

His manager, Edwards, described Greene as a “unique individual,” praising his on-screen presence and talent. “His look and his ability to play the bad guy was unmatched,” Edwards said. He added, “One of the most brilliant character actors on the planet. Had a really good heart. Cared about people.”

He Appeared in Dozens of Film and Television Projects

Over the course of his career, Greene appeared in dozens of films and television shows, often portraying intense or morally complex characters. In addition to Pulp Fiction, he was known for roles in The Mask, Training Day, Blue Streak, Clean, Shaven, and Laws of Gravity. He also made appearances on TV series including The Black Donnellys and Just Shoot Me!, building a steady résumé throughout the 1990s and 2000s.

He Was Open About His Struggles With Addiction and Recovery

Greene was openly candid about his battles with substance abuse throughout his life. In a 1996 Premiere magazine interview, he spoke about running away from home at 15, living on the streets of New York, and drifting into drug use and dealing before he turned to acting.

Greene struggled with heroin and cocaine addiction in the 1990s and later sought treatment after a suicide attempt in 1996, reflecting publicly on how those experiences shaped him both personally and professionally.

Greene’s Health

In the days before his death, Greene was preparing for a medical procedure. Edwards revealed that the actor had surgery scheduled to remove a benign tumor near his lungs and had spoken with him as recently as December 10, 2025. Despite the upcoming procedure, Edwards said Greene was otherwise healthy and physically active.

“He was in pretty good shape for his age,” Edwards said, noting that Greene rode his bike throughout New York City. Greene had also been open in the past about his struggles with drug addiction and his efforts toward recovery.

Greene’s Cause of Death

Greene died at age 60 after being found dead in his apartment in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. Edwards said Greene was discovered in his home on December 12, 2025. According to reports, neighbors became concerned after hearing Christmas music playing continuously from the apartment and requested a wellness check.

Authorities responded and found Greene unresponsive. At the time of publication, an official cause of death has not been released, and law enforcement has indicated that no foul play is suspected. The New York City medical examiner is expected to determine the cause following an autopsy.